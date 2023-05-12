Dubbo's Madeleine McKenzie-Lindgren is "overwhelmed" to have been named Nursing/Midwifery Leader of the Year, and would like to use the award to raise awareness of the service she and her colleagues provide at Dubbo Hospital's Cardiac Catheter Laboratory.
Ms McKenzie-Lindgren was instrumental in setting-up the Cardiac Catheter Laboratory (Cath Lab), where she is the Nurse Unit Manager, and has worked with eight nurses as well as radiographers and administration staff to deliver 500 angiograms since the service opened in June 2022.
Ms McKenzie-Lindgren was recognised in a new category at the Western NSW Local Health District's (WNSWLHD) 2023 Nursing and Midwifery Awards, held on Friday, May 12, as part of International Day of the Nurse celebrations.
The Dubbo resident was recognised for going above and beyond in her leadership and mentoring, for the nurses in her team and for the facility's entire workforce.
Awards organisers said she was approachable and friendly, and continued to show unwavering commitment to providing care for her communities, particularly in her ongoing advocacy to seek accreditation to begin coronary stenting at Dubbo.
"It's really quite humbling. I couldn't have done it without our fantastic team here," Ms McKenzie-Lindgren told the Daily Liberal.
She said the Cath Lab was "a pretty exciting thing" for Dubbo to have, and to hold her position of NUM was "quite an honour".
The Cath Lab has been open for 11 months. It provides diagnostic angiograms and temporary pacing wires and will soon begin stenting.
Ms McKenzie-Lindgren said the award was a win for "the whole team".
"You can't be a good leader without a good team, so it's recognition for the team as well," she said.
She said in an industry where doctors were applauded, it was "nice to have something for the nurses as well".
She said she loved her line of work, which made "a really immediate impact on patients".
Ms McKenzie-Lindgren said the Dubbo Cath Lab was bringing a service to a cohort that hadn't previously had access so close to home.
"It's a really exciting service to be running," she said.
The Nurse of the Year award went to Rachel (Simone) Purtell, Endorsed Enrolled Nurse at Narromine Health Service.
Adrian Fahy, WNSWLHD Executive Director of Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing, announced the winners on Friday. They were presented with their awards at local celebrations across the district, among guests and colleagues.
Another new category, Aboriginal Nurse/Midwife of the Year, was awarded this year, to Lee-Ann Hurst, Clinical Nurse Specialist Ambulatory Care at Bathurst Hospital.
The Team of the Year went to Walgett Multipurpose Service Nursing Team.
New to Practice Nurse of the Year was awarded to Garima Nepal, Graduate Registered Nurse at Coonabarabran Health Service.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
