All the talk leading up to Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership match at Kennard Park has been around the Wellington Cowboys and their marquee signing of Blake Ferguson.
The Forbes Magpies could feel unfortunate for being the ones having to play in the Ferguson return in front of what is expected to be a packed house, but there's excitement within the black and white camp as well.
Being part of the occasion and the expected crackling atmosphere is one reason, but the Magpies have also locked in a few new recruits of their own this week.
Former Orange CYMS back-rower Alex McMillan will make his first appearance on Sunday and the Eugowra product previously spent time in the Newcastle Knights system.
In another boost, Fijian props Epeli Uluinavacu and Nikola Sovatabua have arrived after signing during the off-season and are set to make their debuts on Sunday.
The arrival of those forwards has been welcomed by captain-coaches Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews after the loss of premiership winners Jake Grace, Ben Maguire and Jake Haddrill after last season.
"Al McMillan is in ... he just brings that experience and he could probably be one of the best back-rowers in the competition if he puts his mind to it," Greenhalgh said.
"We're backing him to have a big game on Sunday and the two Fijians coming in add a bit of size for us and a bit of go-forward and hopefully guys like me, Mitchy and Tobes (Hurford) can play off the back of it."
Major off-season signing and former NRL player Pio Seci and fellow Fijian Richard Fui are expected to arrive in time for the trip to Nyngan next round in another boost for the club.
As much as the Magpies are keeping the focus on themselves, the presence of Ferguson and the hype that comes with an NRL premiership winner and former Australian player lining up in bush footy is hard to ignore.
During the Magpies' regular post-training meeting on Thursday his name came up and he's expected to provide a huge threat immediately for the Cowboys.
Ferguson has been named in the centres and is set to line up against 22-year-old Tom Toohey.
"I'm backing whoever is in front of him to put their body on the line," Greenhalgh said.
"We had a meeting after training like we do every Thursday night and his name got mentioned but he's just another player we have to tackle.
"We're not trying to focus on him too much because there's 12 other people on the field who can do a job for Wellington.
"Justin Toomey-White is probably going to be his back-rower so two guys on that left edge we've got to keep an eye on but we've got to keep an eye on everyone because they've had a great start to the season."
Despite that, the captain-coach and halfback did add the occasion on Sunday will be a special to be a part of.
"Fergo playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership is a great thing," he said.
"It's great of him to come back to his home club and it's going to give Wellington a lot of belief this year and they've already proven themselves early this season."
Wellington started the season with back-to-back wins before a frustrating loss to Dubbo CYMS while Forbes has a win, a draw and a loss from its three games.
The draw came last time out against Macquarie and it was a disappointing result as the Magpies led late in that match and Greenhalgh said the opportunity was there "to put them away".
Western Rams halfback Greenhalgh missed that match due to injury but will be back on Sunday.
Charlie Lennon will miss the match due to an injury suffered while on representative duty with Group 11 last weekend while prop Aaron Wykamp misses out due to suspension.
Sunday's first grade match kicks off at 2pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
