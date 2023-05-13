Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Letters to the editor | Daily Liberal letters to May 14, 2023

By Newsroom
May 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have your say: Send us a letter to the editor by emailing nick.guthrie@dailyliberal.com.au

Everybody is talking hydrogen

Let's talk about using hydrogen (H2), produced by electrolysis of water using solar electricity, to run a 3 GW power station, like Eraring in NSW, generating about 21TWh per year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.