Let's talk about using hydrogen (H2), produced by electrolysis of water using solar electricity, to run a 3 GW power station, like Eraring in NSW, generating about 21TWh per year.
For the production of 21 TWh/year of power, it will be necessary to produce about 1 billion kg of H2 per year.
For the production of 1 billion kg of H2, approximately 52 TWh of actual electricity would be required.
To produce this 52 TWh of electricity, 43 GWp of photovoltaics would need to be installed.
The required land for the installation of such a number and size of photovoltaic panels would be more than 1000 km2, - land on which more than 500,000 tons/year of wheat can be grown.
The production of 1 billion kg of H2 requires about 10 billion litres of pure water per year.
This is two years consumption by the Dubbo Region population of about 55,000 persons!
All of the above is just for 3GW. Australia needs 30 GW/year, so everything above has to be multiplied by 10!
Actually, the only hydrogen that MUST be used as such, is the chemical reaction hydrogen for "green metals" and green steel - for everything else we can directly use electricity produced by SMRs (Small Modular Reactors).
Professor Nick Standish
Dubbo, NSW
Jenna Price's folksie piece (5/5/23) waded through the issues of monarchy, republic, same sex marriage, Christmas, Olympics and stolen artefacts. Finally she introduced the Voice and advised readers to vote "yes" in the upcoming referendum.
Readers need to understand what they will be voting for in the upcoming referendum which seeks to change the Australian Constitution to enshrine the voice of a group people, based on their race. This will be permanent. This is a matter voters should seriously consider.
Since 1967 the lot of many Aboriginal people has significantly improved. We have doctors, teachers, lawyers, politicians, police, tradespeople and business people etc who identify as Aboriginal. In fact 11 Aboriginal people are members of our Federal Government. This is excellent.
However, there are Aboriginal people who live in remote and regional communities who are seriously marginalised. These are a minority of those who identify as Aboriginal and who need a leg up. The call for a Voice to change the constitution mainly comes from city based Aboriginal academics. My question is how will an enshrined voice in the Australian Constitution help these marginalised Aboriginal people?
It must also be understood that should PM Albanese desire he could legislate for a Voice immediately as he has the numbers in the parliament. There would be checks and balances on a legislated voice and if it failed it can be abandoned unlike an enshrined voice in The Australian Constitution which is permanent.
Readers consider carefully consider your position and don't vote on a vibe.
Susan Martel
Dubbo
I don't want flowers, candles, or jewellery on Mother's Day. I just want my children to have opportunities for a happy life. But there's one big thing getting in the way: climate change.
Amongst the housework and mothering, like many parents, I'm doing everything I can to protect and care for the environment, but those in power need to step up and support us.
My Mother's Day wish list doesn't include pampering, but it does include the things that will safeguard our climate: a ban on new fossil fuel projects and an end to native forest logging. I'd also like our country to have effective environmental laws that actually protect endangered plants and animals.
Not much to ask for really, it's all any parent wants, just a safe future for their kids and the opportunity for them to enjoy the wonders of this remarkable planet.
Amy Hiller
I am pleased to say that with the help of more than 41,000 Australians - including your readers - we did it. We saved the Medicare Heart Health Check.
The Australian Government has heard and understood the importance of this vital Check to the heart health of Australians and is funding a two-year extension of the Check in the 2023/24 Budget, ensuring they remain available beyond 30 June this year.
We estimate that this means a further 250,000 Australians will be able to see their GP to learn their risk of heart disease before it's too late.
More than 41,000 Australians signed the petition to save the Checks in just five weeks. Many sent letters to their local MPs, who in turn took up the issue with the Government.
Heart disease is mostly preventable but it is a silent killer. As Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler acknowledged in his announcement, the Medicare Heart Health Check is our most potent tool in compelling people to pay attention to their heart health before it's too late.
The Check is available for people aged 45 and over (30 and over for First Nations) and looks at your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, family history, amount of exercise and what you eat, and provides you with an understanding of how likely it is you will have a heart attack or stroke in the coming years.
We extend our gratitude to the Heart Foundation's extended family: our sector partners, donors, volunteers and supporters, many of whom worked tirelessly to advocate for this life-saving initiative.
Thank you. Your efforts have helped improve the heart health of many Australians and we are grateful for your unwavering commitment to this cause.
And finally - now that you have fought so hard for this Check, we urge you to please take it up if eligible. For more information speak with your local GP or visit www.heartfoundation.org.au
David Lloyd
CEO, National Heart Foundation of Australia
What would you say if I told you that Australian kids are going without meals because their mothers can't afford the weekly grocery shop? Or missing school because there's not enough money to put fuel in the car after paying rent?
Indeed, some mums are skipping meals almost daily, just so they can feed their kids and keep a safe roof over their heads.
In such a 'lucky' country like Australia, this is difficult to believe but sadly, it is the reality for more and more people.
"I cannot afford to buy food for my kids sometimes and most times I go without food and have lost 40kgs in the last nine months because all my money goes on keeping a roof over my kids heads and trying to keep them in a safe place." -55yo female supported by The Salvation Army
This is just one of countless heartbreaking stories from around the country. Loving mothers who are going without basic essentials like food, fuel, and electricity - let alone extras like "new shoes", "school clothes", "better toothpaste", or "birthday presents". (I quote these items as they are taken directly from stories from our clients.)
When there is nothing to eat, I sell something of my own to get by that week. I get paid fortnightly so I shop when I get paid and always run out no matter how much I buy. All our mental health has declined. I try my hardest to make sure I have everything they need." - 28yo female supported by The Salvation Army
As I read through stories from people we have supported, one word catches my attention - a 34-year-old mum says she feels like a "failure". Imagine skipping meals, giving everything you can to your children, yet thinking yourself a failure! She isn't a failure at all. She's a person doing the best they can with what they have, who needs a leg up to get through these tough times. Someone who shouldn't struggle alone.
So, considering this, I would say that we, the wider Australian community, need to take action. Let's not fail that hardworking mother.
I would ask anyone who is able to please give to this year's Red Shield Appeal. I know times are tough and money is tight, but sparing $10, or even $20 or $50, makes a pivotal difference. That gift could be the reason a child doesn't miss a meal - or a mother doesn't starve so her kids can eat.
It could be the reason that nobody struggles alone - because, I think you'll agree, nobody should.
Major David Collinson
The Salvation Army
