Dubbo College Senior Campus students and teachers came together for a 'Do it for Dolly Day' event this week.
The day is part of Dolly's Dream, which was founded by Kate and Tick Everett after Dolly Everett tragically took her own life in January 2018 at the age of 14.
It was a loss which shocked the country and highlighted the devastating effects of bullying in school-aged children.
The day at Dubbo College was dedicated to bringing the community together, spreading kindness and uniting to help break the silence around bullying.
Students wore blue accessories to raise awareness and wrote messages of kindness around the school.
School captain Zoe McAneney and vice captain Edwina Tink spoke about the importance of the event.
"As captains we like to make sure we create a safe space for all students, welcoming everyone," Zoe said.
"We make sure we are approachable, and that all students know who we are so they can come and chat with us if they need," Edwina added.
Do it for Dolly Day is Friday, May 12, and the Dolly's Dream team wants to use it to help everyone make Dolly's own dream of a kinder and safer world for Australia's kids and communities a reality.
