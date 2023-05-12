If pancake-eating and sheep-counting competitions sound like fun to you, you'd best get yourself out to Nyngan for the annual Nyngan Show, featuring animals, arts and crafts and showbags, and celebrating the talented people of the Bogan Shire.
The Nyngan Show is celebrating 130 years in 2023, and visitors will come from as far as Tamworth, Sydney, the Hunter, Bourke and Walgett to visit the agricultural show.
Nyngan Show Society Secretary, Kathleen Korn, said around 2000 people were expected to come through the showground gates this year.
"It's a great community event we have every year when the whole community gets to participate in, or come together socially, and meet up from year to year," Ms Korn told the Daily Liberal.
Highlights will include an old-style blade shearing demonstration, with five sheep sheared daily over the two days of the show.
The feature attraction is chainsaw sculptor, Rob Bast from the Yarra Valley in Victoria, who will carve three figures per day with his chainsaw, to be auctioned off to raise money for the show society.
Many of the show society volunteers come from families who have been members for generations, including Ms Korn, who joined with her grandmother when she was a child.
"I started off as a junior steward with my grandmother, in the arts and crafts pavilion in needlework," Ms Korn said.
"It was nice being there with the oldies, and some of them are still there who I was junior steward with, including Betty Jackson with the preserves, who will be receiving the 2023 Royal Agriculture Society of NSW medallion."
Ms Jackson will be winning the award for selfless service to the community and commitment and support of the show.
Three life members will also be awarded this year.
The younger generation will be represented in the steward competition, for which there are 16 entrants aged between 11 and 21.
"They go to a section that they want to participate in like the horses, the sheep, the wool pavilion ... we'll set them up and we do a four-hour stint and wherever they want to stay they'll stay," Ms Korn said.
The guest speaker this year is Health Protection NSW executive director at NSW Health, Dr Jeremy McAnulty, who was part of the COVID-19 detection team during the pandemic. Dr McAnulty grew up in Nyngan and will be returning to his hometown to speak at the show.
Other highlights include show jumping and horse, pony and riding events, poultry and cattle judging, caged birds and a kids fashion show.
IN OTHER NEWS
There will also be a rodeo and barrel races, wool pavilion exhibits, dog high jump, a baby, tiny tots and junior parade, prime lamb and hoof to hook competitions.
There will be treats in the dining room for mother's day on the Sunday.
The 130th Nyngan Show will take place on Sunday, May 14 to Monday, May 15 at Nyngan Showground.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.