Showbags, arts, crafts, farm animals at 130th annual Nyngan Show

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
The Nyngan Show will showcase the talents of the Nyngan community, including arts and crafts, and showjumping - and will also offer showbags for the littlies. Pictures supplied and from Nyngan Show Society/Facebook (middle and top right)
If pancake-eating and sheep-counting competitions sound like fun to you, you'd best get yourself out to Nyngan for the annual Nyngan Show, featuring animals, arts and crafts and showbags, and celebrating the talented people of the Bogan Shire.

