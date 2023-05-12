Clint Lundholm's quest to continue his already stellar 2022/23 season will continue on Saturday when the Dubbo trainer sends two chances to Scone.
The racing capital of Country NSW will host two massive days with Saturday featuring a Group 3 and TAB Highway Handicap.
Lundholm's Cherry Blue and Smooth Esprit will both contest the TAB Highway Handicap (1600m), with the latter a proven winner.
Currently leading the NSW Country championship with 56 wins and more than $1.2 million in prize money, Lundholm has had a season to remember.
"We've 40 odd in work, ticking over nicely, hopefully, more to come but you've got to have supportive owners and hard-working staff and I've got all of that," Lundholm told Racing NSW.
"Heavy tracks have been against Smooth Esprit but has proven form in tougher grade, the Championships final off the Coonamble qualifier and a Highway winner.
"But he wants a firmer track if there's an upgrade. Normally we wouldn't have run on the heavy in the final, only for making it into a big race and the level of prizemoney.
"Out to the 'mile' suits, closed strongly at 1400m, fitter and we did strike a real smart one."
Jason Collett will ride Cherry Blue, an outside chance who comes into Saturday's meeting having won three of his last four starts.
READ ALSO:
A Highway winner already, Smooth Esprit will jump out of barrier nine with Lundholm handing Regan Bayliss a ride.
Smooth Esprit is notorious for loving the drier tracks and Lundholm is hoping for another impressive run this weekend.
"His pattern is to get back so we'll ride him quiet again and hopefully find some shortcuts; the big track and straight helps there," he said.
"Cherry Blue keeps raising the bar, up in grade obviously but that's been the case both wins, so who knows how far he can take it. Always worth a crack in winning form for this level of prizemoney.
"And knowing he can run a 'mile' if he's up to the grade. No favours the wide draw but we'll likely come in a few with scratchings."
Closer to home, Parkes will host their biggest race event of the year with the annual Parkes Services Club Cup (1600m).
Michael Mulholland will have Sea Of Flames, Athena's Lad and Foodie King run in Sunday's feature race.
Wild Rocket is set to be one of Kylie Kennedy's two chances with Will Stanley to ride the experienced mare from barrier eight.
