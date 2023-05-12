Daily Liberal
Smooth Esprit and Cherry Blue will run for Clint Lundholm at Scone

By Newsroom
May 12 2023 - 11:30am
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm (centre) will take two chances to Scone on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Clint Lundholm's quest to continue his already stellar 2022/23 season will continue on Saturday when the Dubbo trainer sends two chances to Scone.

