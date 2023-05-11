Things to do: Central West and beyond

Enjoy the exhibitions, displays and amusement rides at this year's Wellington Show on Saturday, May 13. The Show returns to the Wellington Showground for its 147th year. Entertainment includes: ElJay's Junk Yard Action Show, Woodchopping, Animal Nursery, Country Fun Challenge, Pooka the Clown, K9 Dog Display, Shearing Competition, Yard Dog Trials, musical performances by Local Artists & Band, Sideshows, Rides and Show bags. And, of course, the fireworks at 7pm. Tickets Adults $10, School children and Pensioners $5, U5 years free. For more information visit www.wellingtonshow.org.au/.
This event is to bring families and the community together on Mother's Day, to raise awareness and valuable funds to support local breast cancer patients. It is in conjunction with and a celebration of the Pink Angels 12th birthday. The event will also be supported by the St John's College Year 12 students. The event will begin at Ollie Robbins oval - Titan Shelter area and will utilize the Tracker Riley 5.3km walkway around the river. Participants will be guided and supported by the Pink Angels, as well as have way finder guides along the walkway to ensure participants are heading in the right direction. Participants are required to purchase a ticket and register for the event via 123TIX.
The action starts from 4.30pm, at Dawson Park Greyhound Track. Live music from Scotty Troutman. Heats of the time-honoured Brother Fox and Bill & Peg Miller Memorial. On course bookmaker, TAB, bar, canteen and eftpos facilities, plus a jumping castle for the kids. Entry Price: Adults $7.50 | Pensioners $5 | Children under 16 free.
This Mother's Day, head to the Devil's Hollow brewery and enjoy the beautiful voice of Jo Hyndes from noon. A full menu is available plus a range of champagne and sparkling wines will be on offer from 10am. There will be flowers to buy from 8am until sold out. Table bookings are essential for breakfast, lunch and dinner at devilshollow.com.au/pages/whats-on-events.
A Lot of Little Nothings is an exhibition of mixed media works by Cowra-based artist Shani Nottingham, that explores the issues of waste, mass consumption and our impact on the environment. Nottingham fashions large sculptures that echo and mimic forms of nature, produced from found, donated and collected single-use bread tags to create an ultra-dimensional world. Western Plains Cultural Centre on until Saturday, May 21, 10am-4pm daily. A number of exhibitions on show include: Waste to Art - Textiles and Fast Fashion until May 28; Fifty Fine Photographs by Bob Montgomery, until July 30; Young Archies until May 19.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, May 20. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on May 27.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, Sunday, May 28, from 8am-1pm.
The Geurie Lions Market is only on four times a year, so don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Held at Wise Park on the last Saturday of every third month between 8am - 1pm. Next one July 29.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Friday, June 9, from 6pm-9pm.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - May - 12 | Kim McCrae; 19 | Al Smith; 26 | Crackin up the Juke Box.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday, Muso's Night, BYO instrument, from 7.30pm-10.30pm; live music every Friday and Saturday night (local artists); vinyl Saturdays - bring a record to get a free drink on arrival - 2pm-6pm.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - May - 12 | Duncan Ferguson; 13 | Mat Harris; 14 | Johnnie Wood; 19 | Shane Riley; 20 | Jo Hyndes; 21 | Duncan Ferguson; 26 | Pete Riley; 27 | Sam Coon; 28 | Paul 'Irish'.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm - 11.45pm - May - Friday 12 | Shane Riley; Saturday 13 | Shane Riley; Thursday 18 | Pete Riley; Friday 19 | Jo Hyndes; Saturday 20 | Elle Flanagan; Thursday 25 | Elle Flanagan; Friday 26 | Shane Riley; Saturday 27 | Pete Riley.
The Establishment Bar: Live music Fridays 6-8pm, Saturdays 8.30-10.30pm and Sundays 4.30pm. May - Friday 12 | Paulo Bonifacio; Friday 19 | Sarah Drake
The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until May 31. Visit the website.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event June 4) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Take in the sites of historical buildings and cottage gardens of Milthorpe in all its autumn glory. There is luxury accommodation; three cellar doors with fine dining; cafes; pubs and a bowling club; art galleries; a museum; gorgeous gardens; boutique stores; Many of the local businesses have created special offers for mum this Sunday.
Everything you have ever wanted to know about agricultural shows in the region from the very beginning. Orange and the Central West have a long tradition of agricultural shows. From dressage to dog trials, sponge cakes to sideshows, and prize-winning poultry to pickles and preserves, this hands-on exhibition has something for everyone. May 13-22, 9am-4pm. For more information visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/orange-regional-museum/whats-on/.
Learn all about cooking perfect pasta dishes. Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared and sip perfectly matched Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Thursday May 18, 6pm-8pm, tickets $100 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
Enjoy a delicious multi course lunch prepared in front of you by Spanish chef Rubén Lpez Mesa in The Barrel & Larder, paired with Ross Hill Wines. May 20, June 24, noon until 3pm. Tickets $165 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/cart/events/.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95pp at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Saturdays and Sundays until June 11 - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
The Corner Store Gallery profiles the best of established and emerging Australian creatives, with curator Madeline Young seeking out colourful and visually arresting aesthetics in either art or design. See a collection of unique art in the Stock Room Exhibition until May 13.
The Corner Store Gallery is thriving as another temporary display resides therein until May 18. Available from Fri 12 - 10am-5pm; Sat 13 - 10am-2pm; Sun 14 - 10am-noon; Mon 15 - Fri 19 - 10am-5pm; Sat 20 - Sun 21 - 10am-2pm. Come in and browse a selection of stylish chapeaux. Chasing the Sun is a collection of hats and headpieces for sale. Working by appointment from her studio, Fiona creates seasonal ranges with a focus on style over fashion. Timeless, handcrafted hats for the every day, tailored to the customer and designed to offer comfort, practicality and style. Bookings for individual appointments available out of shop hours. Limited spots.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event May 13. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Claire Edwards, artistic director on percussion, and Blaire Harris on cello, present Echoes and Orbits - an eclectic yet intimate show, featuring funky and fun solos and duos for percussion and cello hailing from Australia and America. Set aside your preconceptions about chamber music - this is fresh new music which abandons convention and pushes the cello (in combination with rhythmic percussion) out of its traditional classical comfort zone and into the worlds of jazz, funk and pop. Orange Regional Conservatorium, Friday, May 12, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Tickets up to $40 at humantix.
Don't miss this Mother's Day lunch, with of course all the glitz and glamour of an Oriana event. There will be fabulous prizes on offer for best dressed. Giveaways include: Oriana Staycation, Weekend Brunches, Cocktails and Bubbles. Enjoy your choice of dishes over a 3-course lunch, plus a cocktail on arrival. May 14, 11.30am -6pm. Tickets - Adult: $88, Child: $38 at bookings.nowbookit.com/.
At 2pm, on Saturday, May 20, Maggie Mackellar recounts a year on a Merino wool farm on the east coast of Tasmania in her latest book Graft. A beautiful depiction of her experiences of motherhood, family, nature and home, the book is a stunning tale about giving thanks, the inescapable elemental laws of nature and the joys of being one with the land. More than simply a year of life on a farm, Graft is a study of nature and its redemptive, healing power. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until July 1, from 1pm-5pm. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in the region at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Presented by Bathurst Theatre Company
It is the summer of 1976 and Gerry, an Australian studying at Cambridge University, reads Seneca's "The Shortness of Life" as part of his philosophy degree. He knows he's being indulged by his father who will insist on him joining the family firm soon, and he's determined that, when he does, he will do things 'ethically'. He joins fellow students and best friends, Tim and Judith, to sing old music hall songs for fun in the back rooms of a pub. This leads to their finding a spot in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by which time Gerry and Judith are falling in love. Tickets $20-$30 at www.trybooking.com/CGJNL. May 11, 12, 13, 25, 26, 27, at 7.30pm, at Keystone 1889.
Pengopuss is back at Vale Creek Wines, Georges Plains. Enjoy a day of friends, food, wine and music. Ticket price includes music and grazing platter for two and complimentary glass of wine. Sunday, May 14, 2pm - 5pm. Tickets $50 at trybooking.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on May 13, 20, 27.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club will hold five race meetings during May, the first being on Wednesday, May 17, 24, 31, 5.30pm-10pm. So come along and join us trackside for a delicious meal and a cold beverage all from inside our heated clubhouse, at 169 College Road, South Bathurst. Visit www.harness.org.au/bathurst/bathurst.cfm, for more information.
When you peer beneath the shell there are fascinating stories revealed. Join Kim Bagot-Hiller and peer beneath the shell of the unique bird egg collection and hear the fascinating stories they tell. There are the unexpected tales quietly waiting to be unscrambled. A temporary exhibition will run during the month of April. Light refreshments available. Tickets: Adult $10; Concession and Child $5 - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event June 4.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, to see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200-year-old heritage property The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until May 27, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, May 28. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Enjoy High Tea including scrumptious savoury and sweet treats, on Mother's Day, May 14, 2.30pm. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. Adult $55; Seniors $50; 14 years and younger $40. Tickets at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and the venue or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is May 21), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates June 3 and 4. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open on Sundays from noon to 3.30pm (closed in July). Open at other times by appointment. Admission: $12-$34, National Trust Members Free Entry. www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Come down to Club Millthorpe and check out some live tunes. For nearly 15 years from May to October the club has put on a monthly afternoon of high quality original acoustic music. The concerts are carefully curated to provide a wonderful listening experience for the audience and a respectful space for performers to share their work. First up in 2023 are Millthorpe/Bathurst performers Andy Nelson and Jon Wilby. May 21. 2.45pm. This year's full line-up will be: June 18 - Great Aunt (Melbourne); July 16 - Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra); August 20 - Wildflowers (Cowra); September 17 - Corn Nut Creek (USA/Melbourne); and October 15 - Prine: The Songs of John Prine (various artists). Follow Acoustic Sunday Millthorpe of Facebook for updates.
Dianne Yarwood's bestselling novel The Wakes has been chosen for the innovative program in the Central West that takes the traditional book club concept to the next level. One Library One Book aims to have everyone in the region read and discuss the same book. This bestselling book is a heartfelt funny and uplifting debut about two failing marriages, two strangers falling in love, two friends embarking on a catering business - and the four funerals that connect them all. So borrow the book from Blayney Library, then meet author Dianne Yarwood on May 22, at 2.30pm to discuss it. Book your place online via Eventbrite or call Blayney Library on 6368 2581.
Join the community for Tallwood's Biggest Morning Tea in the Afternoon, to raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council to help support those impacted by cancer and continue the research into cures. As well as good food and good company, there will be lucky door prizes, raffles, an auction and a trading table. Saturday, May 27, 2pm. $15 per person. Tallwood Hall, Warburtons Lane, Tallwood.
The Winter Solstice Festival in Newbridge is back in 2023. Join in the fun with bonfires, markets, Viking battles, live music, dance performances, hearty winter food and much more. Saturday, June 24. Markets and medieval fun will begin at noon, with the bonfire and Wickerman lighting up about 5pm.
On August 4, Milthorpe will come alive at night with the 2023 Millthorpe Night Markets from 5pm - 9pm, on Pym Street, as the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with lots of entertainment and fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and businesses, all whilst soaking up the vibe with live music and more.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday June 3, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Enjoy trivia and a dance night at this fundraiser for Angelman's Syndrome. Saturday, May 27 from 6pm at Oberon Showground Pavilion. Entry is $30, includes a three-course dinner. Features Clancy Pye and prizes for best dressed. Book by May 17. Contact Melita Braun, 0419 628 007.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, May 28. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: June 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
