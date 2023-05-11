Daily Liberal
By Vickii Byram
May 11 2023 - 5:47pm
DUBBO

Things to do: Central West and beyond
  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Don't miss the fun of the Wellington Show. Picture from website.
Wellington Show

Nothing beats a country show

Enjoy the exhibitions, displays and amusement rides at this year's Wellington Show on Saturday, May 13. The Show returns to the Wellington Showground for its 147th year. Entertainment includes: ElJay's Junk Yard Action Show, Woodchopping, Animal Nursery, Country Fun Challenge, Pooka the Clown, K9 Dog Display, Shearing Competition, Yard Dog Trials, musical performances by Local Artists & Band, Sideshows, Rides and Show bags. And, of course, the fireworks at 7pm. Tickets Adults $10, School children and Pensioners $5, U5 years free. For more information visit www.wellingtonshow.org.au/.

