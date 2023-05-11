Things to do: Central West and beyond

It is the summer of 1976 and Gerry, an Australian studying at Cambridge University, reads Seneca's "The Shortness of Life" as part of his philosophy degree. He knows he's being indulged by his father who will insist on him joining the family firm soon, and he's determined that, when he does, he will do things 'ethically'. He joins fellow students and best friends, Tim and Judith, to sing old music hall songs for fun in the back rooms of a pub. This leads to their finding a spot in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by which time Gerry and Judith are falling in love. Tickets $20-$30 at www.trybooking.com/CGJNL. May 11, 12, 13, 25, 26, 27, at 7.30pm, at Keystone 1889.

