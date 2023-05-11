From tomorrow, a GP referral will be needed to receive a free COVID-19 PCR test in NSW. But referral-free PCR testing will still be available in Dubbo for those who can afford it.
On Saturday, May 13, 165 COVID-19 testing clinics across NSW are set to close.
However, the walk-in testing centre on Brisbane Street in Dubbo will remain open.
"The pandemic has shown us that there is an increased desire for individuals to take greater control of the choices available to them when considering their health and the health of their families," Greg Granger, Histopath's Director of Strategic Operations, told the Daily Liberal.
"Medicare has its limitations, and obtaining a referral from a GP is harder than ever with long wait times and increasing gap fees adding time delays and costs to those who wish to obtain a PCR, and that's even if they qualify for a referral."
People experiencing flu-like symptoms who wish to be tested for COVID-19 will now either need a referral from a doctor to get a PCR test or will have to use Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) - which can be purchased at a pharmacy or picked up for free from Service NSW.
Free RATs are also available at the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre and Wellington Information and Neighbourhood Services.
NSW Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant said for the majority of the population, RATs are the most convenient and appropriate test but PCR testing will still be available with a referral from a clinician.
"PCR testing requested by a medical or nurse practitioner will continue to be available at private pathology services with a referral form," she said.
"This will ensure effective, fast diagnosis so those who are most at risk are able to get timely access to antiviral therapies."
Despite the NSW government withdrawing funding for referral-free PCR testing, Dubbo's COVID-19 testing provider Histopath Diagnostic Specialists said people will still be able to access a PCR test at the walk-in clinic without a GP referral.
"We will be safeguarding people's choice to access PCR testing as winter approaches, offering PCR tests combining Covid with Flu and RSV available at our drive-through and walk-in sites for those without a referral for only $49, with results available the same day," Mr Granger said.
"We believe the public will see this option as a handy alternative to relying on GP services and publicly funded alternatives.
"PCR is the gold standard diagnostic tool available, with the inaccuracy of rapid antigen tests being well publicised with false-negative results commonplace."
For more information about the changes or where to pick up a free RAT, visit the NSW Health website.
Histopath's walk-in clinic in Dubbo is located at 1/207 Brisbane Street.
