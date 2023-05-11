Daily Liberal
Dubbo's COVID-19 testing clinic will remain open

By Allison Hore
May 12 2023 - 4:30am
A staff member at the RAAF-base COVID-19 testing site administers a test. Picture by Nick Guthrie
From tomorrow, a GP referral will be needed to receive a free COVID-19 PCR test in NSW. But referral-free PCR testing will still be available in Dubbo for those who can afford it.

