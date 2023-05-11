WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a person who has died.
A jury has heard Michelle Bright didn't mention any issues with boys during a meeting with a close friend a week before she disappeared on February 27, 1999.
The trial of Craig Henry Rumsby, 56, entered its seventh day in Dubbo's Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11. Rumsby is accused of murdering 17-year-old Ms Bright, whose body was found on March 2, 1999, as well as allegedly sexually attacking another Gulgong teenager on January 1, 1998.
Rumsby has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Ms Bright has been identified with the permission of her family.
"We were just like sisters," witness Naomi Jackson (maiden name Burgoyne) told Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC (Senior Counsel).
Ms Jackson lived across the road from the Brights' home in 1999. She said Ms Bright and her went shopping together in Mudgee and she also took Ms Bright to Sydney on multiple occasions.
"You bought her presents and the like?," Mr Carr asked. "Yes," she said.
Ms Jackson played touch football with Ms Bright on February 17, 1999, and it was the last time they had physically seen each other. Mr Carr asked if Ms Bright seemed troubled by anything.
"She had no issues with boys?" Mr Carr said. "Did she say anything was wrong?"
"No," Ms Jackson said. "She was always a bubbly, happy girl."
The court heard evidence from 12 witnesses including Ms Jackson on Thursday, May 11.
Evidence from a witness who has died, Peter Buckley, was also presented. His interview with two detectives at Gulgong Police Station on March 20, 1999 was read to the court.
Previously, the court was told Ms Bright attended a friend's birthday party on the evening of February 26, 1999 and left the party to go home on Barneys Reef Road in Gulgong. Ms Bright's body was found on Barneys Reef Road about three days after she disappeared.
In his interview, Mr Buckley confirmed to police that he lived in the last house on Medley Street before it became Barneys Reef Road towards the end of town. He told police he saw and heard nothing from people or vehicles passing by on the nights of February 26 and 27, 1999.
The rest of the witnesses, who were also out in town the night of February 26 and into the early hours of February 27, confirmed they didn't see Ms Bright leaving the birthday party, or walking home.
Two witnesses who briefly attended the same event as Ms Bright said they saw her sitting on a log in the backyard during the party but did not speak to her that night.
The trial will resume in Dubbo on Friday, May 12.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.