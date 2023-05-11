It's time to cast your vote if you want Dubbo to be crowned a NSW Top Tourism Town.
Dubbo has been named a finalist in the Top Town category for towns with a population of over 5000 residents.
With voting set to close at 5pm on Friday, May 12, it's time to get those final votes in if you want to see the centre of the Western region take the crown over much bigger places like Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Picton.
Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) is asking all Dubbo fans to get their votes in to help get our region across the line.
"This is an unmissable opportunity to show the rest of the state how fantastic the tourism experience in the Dubbo region is, so we really need to get as many votes as we can," Visitor Information Coordinator for the Dubbo Visitor Centre Jane Bendall said.
DRC Marketing and Creative Services Team Leader Cassandra Jones said this was an unmissable opportunity to show the rest of the state what Dubbo has to offer as a thriving regional city with must-see and do tourism experiences.
"With over a million visitors enjoying what our region has to offer every year we're encouraging them to vote Dubbo as the Top Tourism Town," she said.
"The community voting is now open and every vote counts, so please, take five minutes to cast your vote and help get our town over the line."
The NSW Top Tourism Town Awards are conducted by the NSW Tourism Industry Council, which is powered by Business NSW. The aim of the awards is to help businesses operating in the visitor economy industry to maximise their potential to ensure New South Wales remains the number one tourism destination in Australia.
"The NSW Top Tourism Town Awards provide communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the chance to show how their town encourages tourism development, increases visitation and drives the visitor economy for our state," NSW Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Paula Martin said.
The winners will be announced at the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference on May, 30.
Winners in each category will go on to represent NSW at Australia's Top Tourism Town Awards to be held later in the year.
Votes can be submitted on Dubbo's NSW Top Tourism Town Awards finalist page here.
Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, May 12.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
