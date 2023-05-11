Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Vote for Dubbo to be crowned a NSW Top Town

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRC Marketing and Creative Services Team Leader Cassandra Jones with Visitor Information Coordinator Jane Bendall at the Dubbo Visitor Centre.
DRC Marketing and Creative Services Team Leader Cassandra Jones with Visitor Information Coordinator Jane Bendall at the Dubbo Visitor Centre.

It's time to cast your vote if you want Dubbo to be crowned a NSW Top Tourism Town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.