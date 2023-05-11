Dubbo musician and TikTok star Isaac Compton will be competing for $1 million on a new Channel 9 reality television series called The Summit, set in the jagged alps of New Zealand.
Fourteen strangers from all walks of life will be given one million dollars in cash, divided equally. To keep the money, they need to get themselves and their backpack of cash to the summit of one of the country's highest peaks.
Happy-go-lucky Wiradjuri man, Mr Compton, said he is hoping to use his likeability to help him get further in the competition.
"You're going to need people to trust you and need people to get you to the top," he said.
"You can't do it by yourself, and I'm going to bring them in and then when I don't need them, I'll throw them away. Haha! That's so mean!"
Mr Compton admitted he is not the fittest person, and said he would use his mental strength to keep going and draw on his survivor spirit.
"I've been through a lot - I went through the Taree floods a few years ago, I've lost my car, my music equipment. As an Indigenous person I deal with racism and those adversities daily so I've developed a hard skin, and mentally I'm able to push through it," he said.
"That's how I'll get up that mountain. Plus a million dollars would change my life dramatically. I live on nothing now, so a million would buy a lot of two-minute noodles!"
In the game, teamwork will be essential because the contestants must stick together, so therefore they are only as fast as their slowest hiker.
The crux of the competition is thus: When you only have 14 days to get to the top, who will force the group to fall behind, and how long do you keep them before you risk getting to the top in time?
Mr Compton promoted The Summit on his Instagram this week, and wrote: "Can't wait for everyone to see me fall over a 1000 times and ugly cry every day!"
Mr Compton told the Daily Liberal back in 2022 he had thought TikTok was a kids' app until he started using it during Sydney's big lockdown in 2021.
Inspired by his First Nations culture and experience, he began drawing in Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences from all over the world to his content, thanks to his comedy.
"People from around the world started reaching out and following me, talking about their own culture to me," Mr Compton said.
His international following now includes people from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Greece.
He has experimented with TikTok dances, First Nations dances, and parodies.
"I started doing a lot of Black comedy, as in comedy that Aboriginal people can relate to... and lot more Indigenous people started following me," Mr Compton said.
Mr Compton's content has also helped non-Indigenous people understand First Nations culture.
On his channel, he sometimes translates English words into Wiradjuri and puts a comedic spin on it. He said it was almost a way of reviving the language.
IN OTHER NEWS
He had 100,000 followers last year and now he has over 128,000.
The Summit will be hosted by Australian actor and Hollywood star, Jai Courtney.
Watch Mr Compton on The Summit on Channel 9 and 9Now, premiering on Sunday, May 14, at 7pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.