Two men have been charged with alleged break and enter offences in the state's west.
In April 2023, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Rhino, targeting property related crime in the Dubbo area.
Following extensive inquiries, about 6.50am yesterday (Wednesday 10 May 2023), police arrested a 20-year-old man at a property on Obley Road, Dubbo.
At the property, police also located and seized a motorcycle which was allegedly stolen.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company intend steal =$60,000.
Police will allege the man was responsible for a break and enter at a sports club on Wheelers Lane, Dubbo, in which the club sustained significant damage.
He appeared in Dubbo Local Court the same day, where he was granted bail to re-appear before the same court on Wednesday 31 May 2023.
About 3.30am yesterday, officers were called to a business on Gipps Street, Dubbo, following reports of a break and enter.
On arrival, police found a 41-year-old allegedly leaving the premises and after a short foot pursuit, he was arrested on George Street, Dubbo.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with break & enter house etc steal value = $60,000.
He appeared in Dubbo Local Court yesterday, where he was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Drug Court today (Thursday 11 May 2023).
Inquiries under Operation Rhino continue.
