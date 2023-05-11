Beverley Towney travels to Dubbo every two months to have injections in her eyes so she doesn't go blind, and she says she's much luckier than others because she has someone to drive her there.
Ms Towney, 74 years old, has wet and dry macular disease, which causes tunnel vision and makes everyday tasks like cooking challenging.
The Narromine resident is fortunate to have her daughter live around the corner and drive her to and from her appointments in Dubbo - but not all patients in rural areas have this luxury.
Many have to rely on community transport, which carries a cost, and can sometimes lead to issues with ease-of-access.
According to the Macular Disease Foundation Australia, 84 per cent of ophthalmologists in Australia are based in major cities, leaving only 16 per cent to serve the seven million people living in rural and remote communities.
A new economic modelling report, Investing to Save Sight: Health and Economic Benefits of Improving Macular Disease Treatment Persistence, found people in country areas struggled to commit to sight-saving eye injections due to the difficulty of access and commitment to travel.
The report estimated an investment to save the sight of thousands of vulnerable older Australians would save the Government up to two billion dollars.
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss and blindness in Australia. One in seven Australians over the age of 50, representing 1.5 million Australians, show some evidence of AMD, according to the foundation.
Dubbo has approximately 2,848 people living with AMD.
Many of these receive regular anti-VEGF eye injections to retain vision and prevent blindness. Since their introduction in 2007, these eye injections have saved the sight of countless Australians living with neovascular AMD and diabetic macular oedema.
Patients need between five to seven eye injections per eye each year, often for the rest of their lives. The foundation estimates 20 per cent of people will stop treatment in their first year, and 50 per cent of people will stop their eye injections within five years, putting them at risk of severe vision loss or blindness.
The foundation suggests cost and access are the main reasons people stop treatment.
In western NSW, people with AMD travel up to five hours to receive eye injections in the regional hub of Dubbo.
During a recent visit, Ms Towney noticed her ophthalmologist had 70 patients to attend to during the day. She said he visits once a month and has a busy schedule, including removing cataracts on the same day.
"Some of the patients come in from Lightning Ridge, out Broken Hill way. They have to come in to see him at the hospital. Most of them rely on community car support," Ms Towney told the Daily Liberal.
Whenever she visits the hospital, she is told the wait time could be two to three hours. She recalled one time when a man from Mudgee, who relied on community transport, had to cancel his appointment because he was waiting too long and the car had to leave - so he went home without his injection.
She said more specialists are required to alleviate the workload on existing ophthalmologists and provide better access to eye treatment in rural and remote communities.
"It would be good to have more transport. If I didn't have the transport that I've got now, I'd have to rely on the community car here to take me in and wait for me and bring me back home and you've got that charge on top of it all which makes it very hard if you're a pensioner," Ms Towney said.
Besides the long travel and cost implications, people living in rural areas need support to remain on treatment.
"It's very frustrating, and very, very difficult to do things. Like just basic things around the house like cooking, cleaning. You've got tunnel vision and you can't see one side from the other, it's very hard to get things done. Especially cooking, it's hard to peel vegetables and things like that," Ms Towney said.
"It just changes your whole life because you're limited to what you can do - you can't drive, go anywhere unless you have someone with you."
The injections themselves are time-consuming, with the whole process taking up to an hour, on top of the waiting time, Ms Towney said.
"It's ridiculous really. You've got elderly people sitting there waiting for hours and it's not right," she said.
She also wishes her specialist had the time to build a rapport with her and other patients.
"For him to have the time to sit down, have a talk, ask how they're going, they'd feel comfortable. As it is now, they're just put in, the procedure done, and that's it. There's no time for him to spend that time with them to be able to build up that rapport with them. It's very hard for them," she said.
The Investing to Save Sight report showed by increasing treatment persistence by 25 per cent, the sight of an additional 22,000 vulnerable Australians would be saved, and up to two billion dollars added to the Government's bottom line.
MDFA is recommending three key areas for government to consider investment: better affordability of treatment; easier accessibility to receive treatment, particularly for rural and remote Australians; and education and support programs to help people understand the importance of staying on treatment.
The Investing to Save Sight report is being launched as part of the MDFA Macula Month awareness program. CEO, Dr Kathy Chapman, said the launch of the report was the start of a much larger conversation to support an investment into systemic change to eye injection treatment for the macular disease community.
"A modest shift of 25 per cent, or 22,000 patients, persisting with eye injection treatment may not sound like much, but the longer-term impact for those people living with AMD and their families is enormous," said Dr Chapman.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
