Elderly macular disease patients waiting hours for sight-saving eye injections

By Sarah Falson
May 12 2023 - 5:00am
Macular Disease Foundation Australia CEO, Dr Kathy Chapman (left) and Narromine resident Beverley Towney who has macular disease. Pictures supplied
Beverley Towney travels to Dubbo every two months to have injections in her eyes so she doesn't go blind, and she says she's much luckier than others because she has someone to drive her there.

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

