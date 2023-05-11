'They are still very keen': Baby Roos return to the field after disrupted start to the year

Dubbo Kangaroos are preparing to send four grades across to Forbes this weekend and for the club's Colts, it's another chance to take the field after a disrupted start to the season.
Forbes will host the Roos in colts and women's as well as first and second grade in round five of the Central West Rugby season.
For the Colts, the withdrawal of Orange Emus just a week into the season means their competition only has three teams, themselves, Forbes and Mudgee.
With games every other week, co-coach Jason Blake said the group can't wait to get out on the park for another match.
"They are still very keen, we still get a lot of numbers at training," he said.
"The boys are a really tight group, just like last year.
"In any club, you need a strong foundation, for the players to filter up the grades."
Winning the competition last year, the Roos have started the season off on fire, with three wins from as many games.
Several of the players from the 2022 group have gone onto to become regulars in first and second grade, with the likes of Nate Ambler and Campbell Watts featuring against Cowra last weekend.
Following Emus' decision, Blake admitted there was some discussion on how the season could look going forward.
"Unfortunately, due to things out of our circumstances there are only three teams but all the clubs are on the same page," he said.
"We all believe that playing each other more isn't ideal but it's the best of an unfortunate situation.
"It gives the boys more games and keeps them in the game which is the most important thing at each club.
"There was a proposed shorter season but all three clubs discussed it and thought it was best to keep the boys engaged in rugby.
"Especially at our club, the older boys can get dispensation to play up in the grades. We've got a big third grade squad whereas Forbes and Mudgee don't, for us Dubbo is working hard to get our older boys games."
Some sides may struggle to stay fit with regular byes but not the Roos.
The squad was recently well represented at the NSW State Rugby Championships, with 10 players representing Western CHS while co-coach James Austin mentored the side.
Of the 10 players who made the Western side, Coen Austin was selected for the NSW CHS side.
Later in the day, Blake believes having the whole club all together at Forbes will make for a great atmosphere.
"We are really looking forward to going over there and being involved with the seniors," he said.
"Over the last few weeks when we have played, we haven't all been at the same place.
"It's going to be a great day to be involved with the rest of the club."
