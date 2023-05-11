When it comes to creative fundraising the team at Macquarie Correctional Centre set the standard - having inmates cook pizza and paint artwork to raise almost $29,000 for Children's Medical Research Institute as part of Jeans for Genes activities.
The centre recently presented the incredible donation to the team at CMRI who help the one in 20 Australian children living with a birth defect or genetic disease.
Senior Correctional Officer Tracey Bell and Correctional Officer Bianca Lindley-Kell were responsible for the activities. They organised a Wear Jeans to Work Day to coincide with Jeans for Genes Day on Friday, August 5, 2022.
They were also passionate about ensuring the inmates were involved in the charity fundraising, selling chocolates to them, and holding a Pizza Day at the inhouse café. A cafe which is run by inmates who are working towards a hospitality qualification. Some inmates even donated artwork which were auctioned off to staff.
Macquarie Correctional Centre Governor Brad Peebles said they had been involved with many charities over the years.
"Macquarie Correctional Centre has a proud tradition of fundraising for causes close to our heart and raising money for Jeans for Genes was no exception,'' he said.
READ MORE:
"When people enter custody, they can often feel shunned by society, but fundraising helps inmates build their self-esteem and provides them with an opportunity to do something positive for the community.
"Our goal in prison is to help rehabilitate offenders, so building inmate participation in education, training and other pro-social activities like fundraising is vital to ensuring inmates lead a productive and law-abiding life post-release."
Jeans for Genes Campaign Manager Greg Noel-Butterworth thanked the Centre for their money which would go directly into the labs.
"We are so grateful to both the staff and the inmates at Macquarie Correctional Centre for their support of our scientists," he said.
"We aren't guaranteed any government funding, so without generous donations like these our researchers wouldn't be able to find the treatments and cures for devastating conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis, and blinding eye conditions.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.