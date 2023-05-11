Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Macquarie Correctional Centre raised money as part of Jeans for Genes activities

Updated May 11 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Correctional Centre staff show off their jeans in front of the sunflower mural. Picture supplied.
Macquarie Correctional Centre staff show off their jeans in front of the sunflower mural. Picture supplied.

When it comes to creative fundraising the team at Macquarie Correctional Centre set the standard - having inmates cook pizza and paint artwork to raise almost $29,000 for Children's Medical Research Institute as part of Jeans for Genes activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.