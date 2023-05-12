Not all angels have wings, some wear pink and live right here in our community.
For the past twelve years the Pink Angels, a Dubbo-based not for profit organisation, have been offering support to breast cancer patients throughout the western region.
"We're very fortunate that the Dubbo community has embraced Pink Angels over the years," said Pink Angels president Margo Green.
"Most people know someone who's been affected by breast cancer and - even though Dubbo's a city, we're really a small community, so people know people who are struggling with things.
"And people are happy to support an organisation where the money stays local. Because we don't have any overheads, every donation we receive goes directly to supporting a patient."
The Pink Angels started with a committee of six ladies in April 2011 and has grown to a strong membership of 46 - including foundation member Sue Gavenlock who's been with the group since the beginning.
"We support up to about 100 patients a year, which is sad in a way - it's great that we can do it but it's sad that there are that many patients," said Ms Green.
The idea for the organisation came about after founder Donna Falconer received her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2009 at the age of 44. In the months that followed, Ms Falconer underwent surgery, months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Although she was surrounded by family, friends and colleagues through her treatments, Ms Falconer found it difficult to ask for help with the everyday tasks she struggled with and saw many of the other women she spoke to were in the same boat.
That's where the Pink Angels step in, Ms Green explains.
"We try to help with anything they are struggling to cope with," she said.
"It's very humbling when you meet some of these patients and it does make you appreciate the good health that we enjoy and take for granted - because some patients struggle to walk around their house let alone clean it and prepare meals that are essential.
"It improves your mental health too. If you're sitting around thinking 'oh god, this place is a mess', but once you've cleaned it can lift your spirits considerably."
The Pink Angels also help lift the financial burden of travelling for cancer treatment.
"For the patients in the outlying areas, they might need to come into Dubbo to the cancer centre for treatment or to see doctors or specialists - so we give a lot of our patients fuel vouchers so that they don't have that extra cost of travelling," said Ms Green.
"We also pay for accommodation when they have to come to Dubbo - or even go to Sydney or Orange, with the cancer centre more of our patients are being treated here in Dubbo but there's still occasions when they have to go further afield.
"Some patients fly from Lightning Ridge down to Dubbo and we'll help pay for their flights."
To celebrate 12 years of helping the Dubbo region's breast cancer patients, this Sunday the Pink Angels have planned a 'Walk With Angels' event. On the day, attendees will gather at Ollie Robbins Oval to walk the 5.3 kilometre Tracker Riley path around the river.
There will also be a sausage sizzle, cupcakes, coffee and water on sale at Ollie Robbins Oval before and after the walk, which begins at 9:30am.
"We're encouraging people to dress up if they want to. Some of the angels will be dressed up in wings," said Ms Green.
"After the walk we're encouraging people to stay, have a coffee, catch up and have a chat with friends and family. It'll be a great morning."
Tickets for the event cost just $10 and can be bought online at 123tix or at Ollie Robbins Oval from 8:30am. Children are free.
All money raised will go towards supporting breast cancer patients in Dubbo and the surrounding areas.
