Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders has called on the NSW Labor government to "pressure" its federal colleagues to commit to regional infrastructure projects following the release of the federal government's first budget this week.
"I understand the federal minister will consult her state colleagues as part of Labor's review of the Infrastructure Investment Fund," Mr Saunders - who was voted leader of the NSW Nationals earlier this week - said.
"This is Chris Minns' opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to regional NSW and save key regional projects.
"I call on Chris Minns and NSW Labor to outline their infrastructure priorities, and to make sure regional NSW is not left behind."
During question time on Wednesday, May 10 opposition leader Mark Speakman asked NSW premier Chris Minns whether he had discussions with prime minister Anthony Albanese about retaining key infrastructure projects across the state, which are now subject to 90-day review.
Responding to the questioning, Mr Minns stated that his government expected that promises made by the commonwealth government would be "respected and honoured" and promises made by NSW Labor while in opposition would be "fully implemented" as well.
"We have obligations to the people of NSW to deliver those [infrastructure] needs, and we do not want to see NSW go backwards. Australia's largest State and biggest city need infrastructure in order to grow," he said.
"That certainly has been the conduct, tenor and basis of the conversations that we have had with the federal government, both at my level with the prime minister and with the infrastructure ministers responsible."
Mr Saunders accused the premier of failing to answer the question and "leaving regional communities in the dark" about what will be cut.
"The first question we asked in the new parliament was whether state Labor would back in key road and water projects in regional NSW, and it has refused to," he said.
"Chris Minns and Labor have literally fallen at the first hurdle."
The questioning came after the federal government revealed their budget for the 2023 to 2024 financial year. The budget outlined the government's plan for a 90-day infrastructure review to examine important infrastructure projects, including the Newell Highway Upgrades.
Through the independent review, a panel of experts will work directly with states and territories to determine which projects will "improve long-term productivity, supply chains and economic growth".
However, the opposition has criticised the move, saying it puts the future of important infrastructure projects in doubt.
Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the move may lead to regional infrastructure projects being "stripped out" or "pushed back" to help create a surplus in the short term.
"Regional Australia and working Australians are where our economic strength lies. Labor has again demonstrated that they are quite willing to spend money taken out of regional Australia, but they aren't willing to put it back in," said Mr Coulton.
"The further we unpack this budget the more it becomes clear that the Labor Government has taken regional Australia and working Australians absolutely for granted.
"While the Treasurer was very happy to announce a small surplus in his speech, he neglected to mention the role that the resources sector, based largely in our regions, played in creating that income."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
