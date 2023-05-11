Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Blowes beat: Roos hit the road as the battle for fourth heats up

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Kangaroos fullback Calub Cook will be hoping his side can score a second consecutive win on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Kangaroos fullback Calub Cook will be hoping his side can score a second consecutive win on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Kangaroos will have the opportunity to score back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023 when they travel to Forbes to face the Platypi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.