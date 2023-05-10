Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Macquarie Anglican Grammar School teacher Ben Lee has been named NSW Primary Combined Independent School rugby league assistant coach

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School teacher Ben Lee will help mentor the next generation of rugby league players across NSW. Picture by Belinda Soole
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School teacher Ben Lee will help mentor the next generation of rugby league players across NSW. Picture by Belinda Soole

For Macquarie Anglican Grammar School's Ben Lee, an opportunity to help some of the best rugby league players in the state transition towards their goals was too hard to ignore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.