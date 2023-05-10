For Macquarie Anglican Grammar School's Ben Lee, an opportunity to help some of the best rugby league players in the state transition towards their goals was too hard to ignore.
Lee recently returned to Dubbo after being named NSW Primary Combined Independent School (CIS) assistant coach for rugby league in 2023, a position which will allow the teacher to focus on the skill development of juniors and the management of young athletes.
Ahead of the State Championships at Wagga Wagga in June, Lee opened up on just how he came to be involved with the side.
"You have to do an application which is a couple of pages then send it away to CIS sport, a few people in the independent system try and land it," he said.
"You write away then the head of CIS rugby league contacts you and asks a few questions, and they check your suitability."
Teaching some of Macquarie Anglican Grammar School's (MAGS) best and brightest athletes during the week, Lee confessed his passion for sport led him to throw his hat in the ring for the role.
"I've got a really big passion for sport in general but in particular rugby league and rugby union, sport is where my passion lies," he said.
"It's what I like to do in my own free time, it just sort of goes hand in hand doing it at your work and with your career."
After the side was selected on Monday, Lee and the rest of the squad will get together for training camps at Narrabeen as well as trials against Hunter and Sydney ahead of the June competition.
For Lee, he knows there is a lot of travelling ahead of him but he is confident it's going to be an enjoyable experience.
"There is a lot of training now, there aren't too many things this side of the Blue Mountains," he said.
"There is a fair bit of training, a lot of it is in Sydney or Central Coast as well as the State Championships being in Wagga Wagga."
Several current NRL stars have come through the CIS system, the likes of Cameron Murray and Isaiya Katoa are just some of the recent graduates.
With the final now side now selected, Lee admitted there was a lot of special talent on display with some famous last names getting around as well.
"We had our selection trials on Monday and we had 87 kids trial which is the most we've ever had," he said.
"There are a lot of high-flying schools like The Kings School, Waverly College and Central Coast Sports.
"So you really are picking from the cream of the crop in regards to young talent really. A few players trialled with older siblings in the NRL.
"There were a few parents as well with some different expectations and those types of things.
"It's certainly very exciting to see that pool of talent and to have a part in it."
Charlie Furney was one of the only Central West talents to make the side, something his fellow MAGS representative was pretty happy to see.
"We did have one student actually make the team," Lee said.
"It's the first time he has made this side so it's good to see a few things we are putting into place in school work.
"It's good to nominate kids that you know are going to put the effort in and he certainly did that."
Lee also wished to thank MAGS for all their support and help in getting selected as a coach.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
