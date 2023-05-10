Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Errin Williamson has welcomed the Federal Government's budget measures that will help to ease the cost of doing business amid a turbulent economic environment.
She said she believed the budget will help alleviate some of the pressures and costs associated with doing business.
"The introduction of the $20,000 instant asset write-off for small businesses is a welcome initiative that provides immediate relief to small businesses," she said.
"By allowing businesses to immediately write off assets that cost less than $20,000, this scheme helps with cash flow management and encourages investment in new equipment and technology."
This asset write-off will "undoubtedly" have a positive impact on small businesses in the Dubbo region and across Australia, Ms Williamson said.
"The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports this initiative and encourages our members to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the $20,000 instant asset write-off," she said.
There wasn't anything in the budget that Ms Williamson was disappointed with or thought the government missed for local businesses, instead she was positive about the key measures announced, believing they have the potential to provide significant support to Dubbo business owners.
Ms Williamson said in particular the $23.4 million program to guard small businesses against cyber threats was a very practical initiative that will help small businesses train in-house cyber wardens to protect their operations from cyber attacks.
"This is an area where many small businesses have struggled in the past due to limited resources and expertise, so this program should help to alleviate some of these concerns," she said.
Key measures announced impacting Western NSW businesses include:
Ms Williamson said the Small Business Energy Incentive and the Energy Bill Relief Fund were "welcome" initiatives that could provide much-needed relief to small businesses struggling with rising energy costs.
"With almost all of NSW's small and medium businesses eligible for up to $20,000 in tax relief, this will be a significant boost for many businesses," she said.
"The power bill rebates are a very positive initiative, particularly given the ongoing challenges of rising costs of living.
"With many households and businesses struggling to keep up with increasing energy costs, the power bill rebates will provide much-needed relief for those who are most impacted."
The fee-free TAFE places and focus on rent relief and building affordable homes are also "very positive" measures that will help to train Australians in critical and emerging sectors and support those who are struggling to access affordable housing, Ms Williamson said.
"The $2 billion in initiatives to simplify the interface between businesses and government services is another welcome initiative that could reduce red tape and make it easier for businesses to access the support and services they need to thrive," she said.
Ms Williamson said the initiatives announced in the budget related to infrastructure investment were "very positive" for locals in the Dubbo region.
There is a cost-of-living crisis which is being addressed, but there is a cost-of-doing-business crisis that needs more attention over the coming 12 months.- Business NSW - Western NSW, Regional Director, Vicki Seccombe
"The independent strategic review of the Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a welcome measure that will ensure that the $120 billion pipeline over 10 years is focused on projects that improve long-term productivity, supply chains, and economic growth in our cities and regions," she said.
The updated IIP project schedules, which will be finalised following the review, will provide clarity on the Government's investment priorities and help to ensure that Dubbo's infrastructure needs are met.
"Overall, these infrastructure initiatives are positive news for locals in the Dubbo region," she said.
"The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes these measures and will work closely with the government to ensure that the region's infrastructure needs are met and that businesses can take full advantage of the opportunities presented by these investments."
The state's peak business organisation, Business NSW - Western NSW, Regional Director, Vicki Seccombe said Dr Chalmers should be commended for delivering a budget surplus.
"This budget shows there has been a responsible approach taken to economic management to control spending and target relief for small businesses," Ms Seccombe said.
"While delivering the first surplus in 15 years is something to be commended, there will be much work required in the years ahead.
"Businesses are in desperate need of a break and these measures will provide welcome support for business hit hard by costs pressures."
The Government will provide additional funding of $54.3 million over five years from 2022-23 to introduce what it is calling a 'new non-financial support model for Australian Apprenticeships from 1 July 2024'.
"Business NSW will work closely with government to ensure enterprises are still able to access the workers and skills they need," Ms Seccombe said.
"There is a cost-of-living crisis which is being addressed, but there is a cost-of-doing-business crisis that needs more attention over the coming 12 months."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
