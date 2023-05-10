A new $20,000 instant asset write-off for small business allowing those with aggregated annual turnover of less than $10 million to immediately deduct eligible depreciating assets costing less than $20,000.

Introducing practical measures to guard small businesses against cyber threats through a $23.4 million program to help them train in-house cyber wardens.

Almost all of NSW's 840,000-plus small and medium businesses could be eligible for up to $20,000 in tax relief under the Small Business Energy Incentive.

One million small businesses nationwide will get power bill rebates through the jointly funded Energy Bill Relief Fund with NSW businesses to receive $650 in relief from July 1.

300,000 new fee-free TAFE places to train Australians in critical and emerging sectors.

A new focus on rent relief and unlocking additional funding to build 1 million new affordable homes.