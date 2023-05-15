For children it's a fun, hands-on way to get familiar with a museum environment. And for mums and dads, it can be key to combating the social isolation that comes with new parenthood.
Minimakers - the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC)'s popular early childhood program - has started up again for Term 2 and remains as popular as ever.
"Minimakes is one of the most long-standing programs and probably our most successful program," WPCC educator Michelle McKay said.
"So many people now acknowledge that early learning and creative learning is fundamental to lifelong learning and to approaching the world from an inquisitive, creative, experimental way which makes for really interesting adults."
The free program - which runs two days a week every week during each school term - is designed to encourage infants and preschool children and their parents to experience the variety of exhibitions that the WPCC has to offer.
Inspiration is drawn from the exhibitions to provide an outlet for artistic expression in fun-filled educational sessions. In the sessions children sing songs, listen to stories, do crafts and learn about the wonders of museums and galleries.
Ms McKay said the program also has benefits for local parents like Harsangeet Wararh, who moved to Dubbo from India just two months ago and came along to Minimakers last week with two-year-old daughter Rabaab.
"We're really conscious that in Dubbo there can be a lot of social isolation because of socioeconomic factors and people being new to the town," said Ms McKay.
"It was originally developed as a program where new people to Dubbo and even new people to Australia could come and find other parents in the community and find a safe space.
It's really nice that people who are new to Dubbo are still coming to the program."
But not every parent who comes to the program is new in town. Local dad Lyndon Davis has been bringing his children Liam and Declan to Minimakers for the past two years.
He said both kids love coming to the sessions.
"I think it's a wonderful environment, it exposes them to different places and gets them out there to meet different people," he said.
For more information about Minimakers, including term dates and how you can register, visit the WPCC's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.