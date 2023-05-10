Dubbo Junior AFL's season is back in a big way for 2023 after the club recently hosted its first home game of the year.
South Dubbo Oval hosted round two of the AFL Central West junior season with all home sides in action against the Bathurst Giants.
Having been on the road for round one at Bathurst Bushrangers, Dubbo Junior AFL's Merinda Roll said two of the sides got onto the field for the first time since last year.
"The 17s and 12s actually played their first games of the season on the weekend because the Bushrangers forfeited round one," she said.
"With new players coming into new teams and kids are coming up from Auskick.
"It's awesome to think we have that pathway now, right through to kids playing footy with seniors.
"We've got the whole thing happening."
All four junior sides lost their matches against the Giants on Sunday but it isn't all doom and gloom for the club.
Roll believes one of the club's teams in particular can be very strong in 2023.
"The under 17s look really promising," she said.
"We've got 17 kids which is the most we've had, they are a team to watch out for.
"We've got a few guys come back after a few years of not playing for us but they have to find their feet, it was their first true game."
A team littered with players who have begun to play for the Dubbo Demons in the AFL Central West senior competitions, the under 17s are a side Roll admitted is actually full of players with mixed experience.
"They did amazing, the game was really good and I don't think the score reflects that," she said.
"After a couple more weeks, I think the boys will really figure things out.
"A few of the kids have never played, so this was their first match and to come up against the Giants is always tough but they did really well."
Like the under 17s side, the Youth Girls team is also full of players who have begun to experience senior football, something Roll is taken aback by when looking at how fair the club has come.
"We've got Molly Mayall, she's been around the club since it was established in 2015," she said.
"She started off in Auskick, has been through all the grades and is now in her final year of juniors.
"She's transitioning into the senior women's Demons side, that was our goal to keep these kids around after juniors.
"The women and men have been really welcoming to the juniors."
Trevor Thomas, Ben Fairman, Dale Bates and Michael Armstrong have all returned to coach in 2023.
The club will be back on the road this weekend when all four teams take on Orange at Waratahs Sports Ground.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
