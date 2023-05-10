The Coonabarabran Unicorns comeback to the Castlereagh League competition went to plan when they claimed the competition points after a hard-fought local derby win over the Baradine Magpies.
After sitting out the 2022 season the Unicorns were at home to the Magpies and seemingly had the game well within their grasp leading 18 to nil with a minute to go to half time.
However, any thought of a walkover was quickly erased when the scoreboard read 18 to 10 only two minutes into the second half after the visitors scored just before, and just after the break.
The home side were the next to score and went out to a 24 to 10 lead but the never say die Magpies were not going away and with 15 minutes remaining they trailed by only two points, and it was very much game on at 24 to 22.
Both sides were throwing everything into their attack and the Coonabarabran faithful were relieved to a degree when the Unicorns scored a breakout try with eight minutes remaining, to give them a six-point lead, but still the match remained in the balance, only a try off a bomb in the final minute assuring the home of victory after an entertaining and willing match.
READ ALSO:
Meanwhile at Coonamble the Cobar Roosters got their premiership defence off to good start when they accounted for the home side Bears 26 to 12, but most certainly had to work hard to claim the victory.
The Roosters held a 12 to 6 lead at halftime, and whilst the final score might indicate a reasonably comfortable win, it could have been a whole lot closer had the Bears' handling not let them down at crucial times.
In other games the Gulgong Bull Terriers won a high scoring game against the Narromine Jets, scoring eight of the 15 tries that kept the scoreboard clicking
over with the final score being 42 to 32 and the Dunedoo Swans got over the top of the Binnaway Bombshells at The Crater, winning 38 to 12.
Round two games this weekend will see the Gilgandra Panthers making their first competition appearance when they host a Gulgong side that will be buoyed by their victory over the Jets last Saturday but would be looking for an improved defensive effort against the unknown Gilgandra attack.
The western "Battle of the Birds" will see Cobar at home to Baradine, whilst both Dunedoo and Coonabarabran will be hoping to make it two in a row when they meet at Dunedoo and in Narromine, the Jets and the Coonamble Bears will be looking towards registering their initial win in the 2023 competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.