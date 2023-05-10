Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Coonabarabran Unicorns defeated Baradine Magpies 32-22

By Newsroom
May 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coonabarabran and Baradine enjoyed a hard-fought clash over the weekend in the Castlereagh League. Picture by Coonabarabran Rugby League
Coonabarabran and Baradine enjoyed a hard-fought clash over the weekend in the Castlereagh League. Picture by Coonabarabran Rugby League

The Coonabarabran Unicorns comeback to the Castlereagh League competition went to plan when they claimed the competition points after a hard-fought local derby win over the Baradine Magpies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.