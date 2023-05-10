Dubbo is now home to a Western region title holder after Camillus Kavo won on Saturday's Thunder Down Under card.
The 20-fight event run by Fighting Arts Dubbo was held at Dubbo RSL Club, with Kavo arguably the biggest winner of the night while several other local boxers impressed.
Trained by Chris Hallford at the Fighting Arts Dubbo gym, Kavo's dedication was rewarded by winning the title.
For Hallford himself, he couldn't have been happier with how the evening went.
"It turned out to be a really good night," he said.
"We had about 500 or 600 people in attendance, we had a good run.
"I had nine fighters competing on the night and four of those won."
Hallford isn't 100 per cent sure what is next for Kavo and the other fighters from the night but he knows everyone involved gave it a red-hot crack.
"I also had my local guy win the western regional title," he said.
"All of my fighters did really well.
"It was a great and successful night."
READ ALSO:
Sporting some bright pink socks, Kavo impressed several spectators and Hallford said he was hoping to catch the eye of a few potential suitors.
"Pink socks to get the girls he reckons, I don't know how well it worked for him," Hallford joked.
Sonny Knight managed to defend his Australia amateur middleweight title, defeating Orange's Clayton Chatfield.
A move into the professional arena could be next for Knight after he stepped up to 78kg super middleweight class for the national title bout.
So, what is next for the organisers?
Well, Hallford already has his mind set on returning to Dubbo in the future but not before a visit to another Central West town.
"Our next show that we are looking to do, we are hoping to have an annual thing here (in Dubbo)," he said.
"Our next show we are doing is on October 7 in Parkes.
"That will be the Thunder Down Under strike two."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.