Councillor Shibli Chowdhury is reminding not-for-profit organisations to make sure they are compliant before applying for grant funding.
In Dubbo Regional Council's 'Financial Assistance Program', only three not-for-profit groups applied for funding, but one did not meet the criteria due to an outstanding acquittal report.
"The funding helps the not-for-profit organisations in our community and we need to do something about this," Cr Chowdhury said.
Dubbo River Cares group had applied for a $1600 grant so they could purchase equipment and undergo volunteer training, but they will not be seeing the money.
"They were unsuccessful because they haven't done the acquittal, so I would encourage the community groups to make sure they are compliant and they do the paperwork before they submit, so they're not going to miss out on financial benefits," Cr Chowdhury said.
The council did approve a $7500 grant for the RSPCA Dubbo branch to host a Dubbo Community People and Pet Day Out and a $4100 grant for the Girls Brigade Dubbo so they could host a regional camp.
An assessment panel featuring the Director Community Culture and Places, Manager Community Services, Coordinator Family Day Care and the Parks and Bushcare Officer assessed each application independently on the following key criteria:
Both the recommended applications met eligibility and governance requirements, as reviewed and approved by the assessment panel.
Council's Financial Assistance Program seeks applications twice a year, once in September and the second in March, both for $15,000.
If you missed out on grant funding in this round, councillor Chowdhury encouraged groups to try again in September with all the documentation needed.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
