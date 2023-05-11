The excitement generated by the staging of this year's FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil was clear to see at the Lady Cutler grounds this week.
Trials for the Western Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) squad were held at Dubbo on Tuesday and the numbers delighted organisers.
"It's fantastic. This year is our biggest year for the last four or five," Western girls' football convener Greg Garlick said.
The Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange regions all fielded sides at the trials, as did Lachlan and Cudegong Valley, drawing in players from the Forbes and Mudgee areas respectively.
There was also a smattering of students "from everywhere from Narromine to Lithgow" within those sides, Garlick said, as they pushed their case for higher honours.
The Women's World Cup will be held in July and August and it is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events ever staged in Australia and New Zealand.
That, combined with the presence of global superstars like Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, young gun Mary Fowler and Cowra's own Ellie Carpenter in the Australian team is only adding to the eagerness among fans.
Garlick had no doubt it played a role in the strong numbers at Dubbo, and he said with certainty this year's Western team will be the strongest seen in some time.
"I think the excitement with all the PR and promotion happening and the publicity, the girls are getting excited," he said.
"The chance to go and watch or just be in the same country, hopefully that helps it kick on and roll on."
That excitement was clear to see among the Dubbo players on Tuesday during the trials.
The team was made up of students from a numbers of schools around Dubbo and Wellington and included Annabelle Matthews, Zara Harvey, Sienna Blackhall, Ava Forrest, Bella Waters, Malisi Darcy, Harlie Peckham, Shyla Mullen Delaney, Tyeisha Kirby, Jane Reynish, Elischa Forrest, Kyden Smith and Annalise Klante.
The Western team selected following the trials will go on to play at the state championships at Nelson Bay in August, and a NSW team will be chosen following that.
Current and former Matildas players like Carpenter, Foord, Alana Kennedy and Emily van Egmond have all played at the state carnival in the past.
More stars are likely to be uncovered this year and the fact they can come from a major centre in Sydney or a small school in the state's west means plenty to Garlick.
"They are in teams today but it's an individual thing," he said of the trial carnival.
"It's an individual thing because we are looking for individual players to put int the side.
"The opportunity needs to be there for the smaller schools even if they don't have enough players for a side. It only takes one kid from a small school to make it so it is nice to see."
Garlick, a teacher at Cowra, has been in the convener role for 11 years now and he said it's a job he loves.
Seeing the best of west together in one location is one thing, but seeing what it means for young players to play at a state carnival is one of the highlights of the job.
"It's a high rep opportunity and some kids, maybe for the rest of their sporting careers, will not play a higher level of rep than going to a state carnival," he said.
"Seeing the excitement and getting that experience of the best carnival in the state for primary school girls is unreal.
"I love it."
The PSSA state carnival will be held at Nelson Bay from August 15-18.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
