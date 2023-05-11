Music will be flowing through the air on Saturday, May 13 as Sing Australia Dubbo will be holding their next Quamby Classic Concert.
The choir will be performing songs taken from different musicals including those by Andrew Llyod Webber and Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Sing Australia Dubbo conductor Bob Llyod said they have been busy preparing around 14 songs they will be performing throughout the concert.
With a number of visiting performers, including concert pianists and vocalists, Mr Llyod expects it to be a "very full concert".
The event is mainly for family and friends due to the size of the venue, which will take place at Quamby, a property owned by member Steve Aughey, just outside of Wongarbon.
"It's not something that's open to the public, but it's something that we do to help raise funds to keep us going so that we can continue rehearsing at the bridge club," Mr Llyod said.
READ MORE:
Guests are asked to arrive around 2.30pm where they will be offered champagne and canapes before being seated for the main event at 3pm.
The performance will then be followed by a dinner of locally produced lamb.
"After the show we will move over to the house on the property and there will be some barbecued lamb and salads and desserts," Mr Llyod said.
"We will then do another sing along altogether."
Mr Llyod said the event was usually "very, very popular and enjoyable" for all the people who attend.
The event which is normally held in October had to be moved forward to coincide with the group's 21st birthday because of another Sing Australia event taking place later in the year.
"It should be a very good night with a wide ranging program," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.