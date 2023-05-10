A 23-year-old driver has been convicted and fined after he drove almost double the legal speed limit in a 50 zone.
Brisbane Street resident Mark Edward Cox represented himself in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, May 3. He pleaded guilty to speeding more than 30 kilometres per hour over a limit.
Court documents reveal Cox was driving on Mountbatten Drive about 7.35pm on December 8 last year when he was stopped by highway patrol.
Police recorded his black Subaru WRX going 99km/h on a radar beam, but did not confiscate his licence.
"Doing 45 over the limit is an automatic suspension for six months," magistrate Gary Wilson told Cox.
Cox said he knew his offence was "serious" but asked for leniency. He said there was no speed limit sign and there were no other cars on the road at the time. He also said he needed his licence to work.
"The road I was on was very wide and long," he said.
"I know the road," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson told Cox he did not have the best traffic record which only had speeding fines on it. The court heard Cox had sped in April 2021, December 2021, and July 2022 leading up to his latest offence.
"I hear what you're saying, there's still no excuse," Mr Wilson said.
"You will be convicted. If your licence is suspended after that you can make an application to the court... the speed is just too great in the circumstances. The risk you imposed on yourself and other users is for no reason."
Cox was convicted and fined $450.
