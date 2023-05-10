Daily Liberal
Dubbo court convicts Mark Cox for driving almost double 50km/h speed limit

By Court Reporter
May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Mountbatten Drive in east Dubbo. Photo by Belinda Soole
Mountbatten Drive in east Dubbo. Photo by Belinda Soole

A 23-year-old driver has been convicted and fined after he drove almost double the legal speed limit in a 50 zone.

