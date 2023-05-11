Emily Jade Greer fell in love with agriculture at a young age.
Despite not growing up on a farm, the 22 year-old had was exposed to the industry though family and friends on the land and her schooling at Dubbo.
"I actually got to watch a heifer have her first calf so that was really exciting and that was what sparked my love for the agriculture industry," she said.
After finishing school Miss Greer worked for a stock and station agency and then followed her dream to work on a cattle station in Western Australia.
"I was that kid at school that absolutely hated going to school and never wanted to go back to it," she said.
But Miss Greer knew there was more she wanted to learn about the industry and started a Bachelor of Agriculture degree at Charles Sturt University in February and was awarded the AGcessibility First Nations Scholarship.
Miss Greer lives in the Hawkesbury region and completes her studies part time while working for the Elders-owned business Ace Ohlsson.
Moving forward she said she wanted to move into the breeding and genetic side of livestock production and is already expanding her knowledge.
"Next month I'm going down to Victoria to complete my AI and fertility management course," she said.
"I'll be using that with my degree, learning more of the agribusiness and agronomy side of things as well."
"[I want] to use that in my own cattle enterprise one day and expand my small business doing agricultural services, AI included and I hope to learn embryo transfer as well."
Miss Greer said she loved the diversity of the agriculture industry and the sense of community.
"Agriculture is what makes the word turn," she said.
"If we didn't have the agriculture industry we wouldn't have clothes on our backs and wouldn't have food in our mouths."
As a young woman in agriculture Miss Greer said she wanted to be able to inspire other young women to start a career in the industry that is not just labour work.
"That they can do whatever a man can do but look better doing it."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
