Bethany Riley announced as Western NSW Local Health District's Midwife of the Year

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
An emotional Bethany Riley stands with her 2023 Midwife of the Year award and a bunch of flowers. Picture by Amy McIntyre
An emotional Bethany Riley stands with her 2023 Midwife of the Year award and a bunch of flowers. Picture by Amy McIntyre

After 10 years of working at Dubbo Hospital and helping safely deliver hundreds of the region's babies, Bethany Riley has been announced as the Western NSW Local Health District's (WNSWLHD) Midwife of the Year for 2023.

