Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Demons women's side defeated Bathurst Giants in a nail-biting finish

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlyn Waldie was one of the Dubbo Demons' best on Saturday in their close win over the Bathurst Giants. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Kaitlyn Waldie was one of the Dubbo Demons' best on Saturday in their close win over the Bathurst Giants. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A dramatic late goal has helped the Dubbo Demons women's side remain unbeaten through the opening two rounds of the new AFL Central West season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.