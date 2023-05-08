Daily Liberal
Reports Bathurst MP Paul Toole could lose Nationals Party leadership

By Newsroom
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:10pm
Bathurst MP Paul Toole is again under pressure as Nationals leader. File picture
There are reports Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders could challenge for the leadership of the Nationals Party again as pressure mounts on Paul Toole.

