Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Snow falls across the Central West as mercury drops

Bradley Jurd
Alexander Grant
By Bradley Jurd, and Alexander Grant
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in the Central West's high country awoke to a dusting of snow on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.