Residents in the Central West's high country awoke to a dusting of snow on Monday.
Yetholme, Oberon and Jenolan all received snow, which started falling on Sunday afternoon, before settling overnight in the freezing conditions.
The mercury dipped to its lowest around 6am on Monday, hitting -0.7, but the 'feels like' temperature was -4.7.
READ ALSO:
Snow also interrupted the Blayney Paceway's 50th anniversary meeting on Sunday.
Four races into the meeting the snow began to fall in a rare spectacle not normally seen on an Australian harness racing track.
The thermometer dropped down to zero degrees at 3.30pm but with 30 kilometre winds lashing the track the temperature felt like minus seven degrees for drivers and horses.
The spoils in the day's $20,000 feature race, the Kriden Farms Pace (2,400 metres), went to the Steve Turnbull trained Saint Emilion, with Nathan Turnbull in the driver's seat.
"It's not weather that I've ever seen at the races," Nathan Turnbull said.
"It obviously snows at trackwork but you can easily pull the pin on the rest of the day when that happens, but we didn't have a choice at this meeting.
"We were stuck out there in very trying conditions. It was worse because we'd been in races before, so we were already wet and then the snow and wind made it tough.
"Probably the worst day I've been in, that's for sure. It was shocking."
Dubbo was headed for a high of just 14 on Monday but the mercury is expected to rise into the low 20s in the coming days before possible showers on the weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.