Volunteers from the Dubbo Rescue Squad have been called out to help with the hunt for a missing Sydney woman, not seen for six months, in a state forest in the Blue Mountains.
An extensive three-day search in the Hampton State Forest was launched on Friday for 30-year-old Jessica Zrinski, who has not been seen since November 28 when CCTV captured her getting into a car in a hotel car park at Greenfield Park in Sydney's west.
The Volunteer Rescue Squad was on the ground assisting officers from PolAir, the dog unit and other police units with search efforts over the weekend. A spokesperson for the VRA said members showed "professionalism and tenacity" in the difficult circumstances.
"VRA Rescue NSW members from all over NSW have come together with NSW SES and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers to assist NSW Police Force with a large-scale search event this weekend," the spokesperson said.
"We can't be prouder of our volunteers giving up their weekend for a very worthy cause!"
Dubbo Rescue Squad captain Leslie Morely confirmed a number of volunteers from Dubbo were involved in the search but said she cannot comment further as it was a police operation.
The weekend-long search and rescue operation came after officers investigating Ms Morely's disappearance decided to shift their focus to the Hampton State Forest.
As temperatures in the area plummeted to below freezing, volunteers scoured the 5000-hectare forest for any signs Ms Zrinski may have been in the area. NSW police said during the operation investigators located and seized a knife for forensic testing, however, initial inquiries suggest it may not be related.
Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said the disappearance of Ms Zrinski - last seen by family members in the Bossley Park area on November 27 and reported mission on December 3 - was being treated as "suspicious".
"It's been six months since she's been seen alive and she was very close to her family," Superintendent Doherty said.
"She's missed many important dates."
The last confirmed images of Ms Zrinski show her being driven away in a blue Holden Commodore station wagon, which was later spotted driving along the M4 and Great Western Highway towards the Blue Mountains. In January, police investigators seized the car and brought it in for forensic examination but the car's owner did not assist in identifying Ms Zrinski's whereabouts
"We believe Jessica may have entered or visited the Hampton State Forest sometime after she was last seen entering the Holden Commodore station wagon in late November," Superintendent Doherty said.
"Our investigators are conducting this search to find some trace that Jessica may have been here and will leave no stone unturned in our quest to locate her."
He urged anyone with any information about Ms Zrinski's whereabouts or the car she was last seen in to contact police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.