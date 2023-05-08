Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteer Rescue Association members from Dubbo join search for missing woman Jessica Zrinski in forest near Lithgow

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Volunteer Rescue Association - including from Dubbo - joined the high-profile search in the Hampton State Forest. Picture supplied
Members of the Volunteer Rescue Association - including from Dubbo - joined the high-profile search in the Hampton State Forest. Picture supplied

Volunteers from the Dubbo Rescue Squad have been called out to help with the hunt for a missing Sydney woman, not seen for six months, in a state forest in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.