Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Can Assist's Dubbo Autumn Gardens draws crowds to support local cancer patients

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 8 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Assist volunteers Adele Oulton, Sandie Walker and Fitz McKay at the Dubbo Autumn Gardens event. Picture by Allison Hore
Can Assist volunteers Adele Oulton, Sandie Walker and Fitz McKay at the Dubbo Autumn Gardens event. Picture by Allison Hore

Garden enthusiasts from Dubbo and beyond braved the Autumn chill on Sunday for the Dubbo Autumn Gardens event, Can Assist's major annual fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.