Garden enthusiasts from Dubbo and beyond braved the Autumn chill on Sunday for the Dubbo Autumn Gardens event, Can Assist's major annual fundraiser.
On the day, talks from expert green thumbs, live entertainment, hands-on workshops and artisan stalls popped up in eight picturesque gardens across town. Highlights this year included performances by the Tubba-Gah Wiradjuri Dance Group, a bonsai workshop and a talk on Korean organic farming.
Attendees were also treated to a morning tea at the Walan Community Garden where billy tea was made over an open fire and baked goods - made from ingredients donated by Furneys Flour Mill - were available to buy.
"We've had lots of people come through today. When the Can Assist team asked us to be part of the event we were very keen," Helen Eyre, a member of the Walan Community Garden group, said.
"A lot of our volunteers got together and made some rosella jam off the rosellas which we grow here, which we sold. And the ladies made slices and things we could sell with flour and slice mixes donated by Sarah Furney."
"One of our volunteers, Wen, pulled out all his pumpkins from his garden and brought three wheelbarrow loads over for us to sell, with all the money going back to Can Assist."
"We've raised a fair bit of money I think. It's been really good."
All funds raised from the sales at the Walan CommunityGarden and the other locations will go towards Can Assist Dubbo's efforts to help local cancer patients with expenses like living expenses, medical bills, travel and accommodation.
"Our motto is that we're local people helping local people with the financial difficulties of cancer," Can Assist Dubbo branch president David Walker told the Daily Liberal.
"Country cancer patients are diagnosed later and they're more likely to die. They're also much more likely to have distance or financial barriers to getting their cancer treatment than people in the city.
"The biggest portion of the money we help people with goes to travel, whether that's from outlying areas in our area to Dubbo or when people have to go into Sydney for specific treatment."
Can Assist - formerly the Cancer Patients Assistance Society of NSW - is a grass roots not-for-profit organisation which was formed in 1955 and now operates in 55 county towns across NSW.
In the last eight months, Can Assist Dubbo helped 51 cancer patients, with half being from Dubbo and half being from the wider western region including Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Warren, Coonamble and beyond.
Ms Eyre said being involved with the event was not only a great way to support Can Assist's efforts, but also a great way to get the word out about what they do at the Walan Community Garden - which is volunteer run and incur no joining fee.
"A lot of people drive by and say how wonderful it looks but don't know exactly what we do here," she said.
"We have lots of different garden plots but we all work together to grow produce, and we sell some of it to local cafes. It's a bit of a social gathering, and it's good for everyone's mental health."
"A lot of the lawns and paths are maintained by the community corrections services guys who are doing their community hours. They're a great bunch and they love coming here on a Saturday and helping to maintain the garden."
"Hopefully we'll get some more volunteers out of this - many hands make light work!"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.