Changes to the PBS risk unintended consequences
I have warned that recently announced changes to the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS) may have unintended consequences for our towns.
The Labor Government has announced a coming change to dispensing limits so that 60-days-worth of medicines can be accessed at one time in order to halve costs for patients, however many local pharmacists have contacted me appalled at this proposal.
The unintended consequences of these changes could not only make local pharmacies in our towns unsustainable by drastically impacting their dispensary income, but also increase the risk of medication misadventures and hospitalisations as patients access medicines in larger quantities.
The impact of 60-day dispensing has also been flagged as a likely cause of additional supply issues, with these expected to hit regional towns hardest - yet another example of city-centric policy making.
I urge the Labor Government to reconsider the impact of this change and consider more broadly the negative effects this could have on our regions.
More funding for Parkes electorate councils
Funding has been announced for councils in the electorate of Parkes through the highly successful Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.
While I welcome this funding, which includes another $12,255,336 allocated to the 18 councils in the Parkes electorate, I'm calling on the Labor Government to release the guidelines for the whole of Phase 4 LRCI program funding.
Councils need to know the guidelines around this funding in order to begin planning how they can use this money for their communities. I also call on the Labor Government to assure councils that this incredibly helpful program, initiated by the former Coalition Government, will be continued beyond Phase 4.
For more information on the LRCI program and funding allocations please read: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/more-funding-for-parkes-electorate-councils/
The Coronation of King Charles III
I look forward to His Majesty King Charles III continuing the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II as Head of the Commonwealth.
There have been many requests already come in to my offices for portraits of the King, however official portraits are yet to be made available. We anticipate that following the coronation these will become available in due course.
If you wish to receive a portrait of the King you will need to list your details with one of my offices and we will contact you once these are in supply. You can also register your interest by email: mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au
