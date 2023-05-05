Saturday, May 6
King George Oval, Blayney
LEAGUE TAG
Kick-off 11am
Referee: Stuart Halsey
GROUP 10: 1 Sophie Stammers (Bathurst St Pat's), 2 Emilie Browne (Cowra Magpies), 3 Sophie Banks (Orange CYMS), 4 Bronte Emanuel (Bathurst St Pat's), 5 Sami Laing (Orange Hawks), 6 Bec Prestwidge (Orange CYMS), 7 Mish Somers (Bathurst St Pat's), 8 N/A, 9 Tori Moore (Orange CYMS), 10 N/A, 11 Hope Gibson (Orange CYMS), 12 Georgie Barrett (Orange CYMS), 13 Meredith Jones (Bathurst St Pat's), 14 Shailee Dolbel (Cowra Magpies), 15 Danielle Spence, 16 Dayna Stockton (Mudgee Dragons). Coach: Greg Garlick
GROUP 11: 1 India Draper (Forbes), 2 Courtney Hodge (Forbes), 3 Grace Pilon (Dubbo CYMS), 4 Katie Kelly (Macquarie), 5 Millie Gooch (Dubbo CYMS), 6 Jasmine Daley (Wellington), 7 Madi Drew (Dubbo CYMS), 8 Demi Wilson (Dubbo CYMS), 9 Sophie Whiteman (Dubbo CYMS), 10 Lilli-Rai Campbell (Macquarie), 11 Breighel Thuell (Macquarie), 12 Emily Caton (Dubbo CYMS), 13 Shanique Darlington (Macquarie), 14 Claudia Whiteman (Dubbo CYMS), 15 Makayla McKeown (Macquarie). Coach: Kimberlee Gordon.
UNDER 18s
Kick-off 12.30pm
Referee: Nathan Blanchard
GROUP 10: 1 Harry Wald (Orange Hawks), 2 Tallan Egan (Lithgow), 3 Angus Buchan (Orange CYMS), 4 Harrison Kukla (Orange Hawks), 5 Haydn Edwards (Bathurst Panthers), 6 Jaiden Powyer (Orange Hawks), 7 Kaydden Hoad (Orange Hawks), 8 Beau Hartley (Orange Hawks), 9 Tully Howell (Mudgee Dragons), 10 Kelly Constable (Mudgee Dragons), 11 Connor Vardanega (Orange Hawks), 12 Ethan Young (Orange Hawks), 13 Toby Gibson (Orange CYMS); Bench: 14 Eli Morris (LIthgow), 15 Angus Thompson (Orange CYMS), 16 Nic Oresic (Cowra Magpies), 17 Henry Oates (Bathurst St Pat's), 18 Riley Hancock (Bathurst St Pat's). Coach: Mark Booth
GROUP 11: 1 Will Black (Nyngan), 2 Jake Roberts (Forbes), 3 Michael Ross (Dubbo CYMS), 4 Malakai Folau (Parkes), 5 Will Cuthill (Dubbo CYMS), 6 Cooper Black (Nyngan), 7 Fletcher Hunt (Nyngan), 8 Michael Coady (Forbes), 9 Ajay Isbester-Boss (Dubbo CYMS), 10 Braith Boyd (Nyngan), 11 Will Edwards (Dubbo CYMS), 12 Dane Richards (Forbes), 13 Matthew Duke (Forbes); Bench: 14 Jodan Porter (Dubbo CYMS), 15 Ryan Goodsell (Parkes), 16 Harry Hammond (Nyngan), 17 Bailey Davis (Forbes), 18 Oliver Thomas (Parkes). Coach: Trevor Mawhinney
FIRST GRADE
Kick-off 2pm
Referee: Simon Hartas
GROUP 10: 1 Josh Rivett (Bathurst Panthers), 2 Riley Dukes (Lithgow), 3 Tom Lemmich (Bathurst Panthers), 4 Jake Durrant (Mudgee Dragons), 5 Ash Cosgrove (Bathurst St Pat's), 6 Nic Barlow (Blayney), 7 Pacey Stockton (Mudgee), 8 Casey Burgess (Mudgee), 9 Jack Beasley (Mudgee), 10 Andrew Bain (Mudgee), 11 McCoy White (Bathurst Panthers), 12 Dylan Dukes (Lithgow), 13 Jake Betts (Bathurst Panthers); Bench: 14 Jed Betts (Bathurst Panthers), 15 Daniel Bain (Bathurst Panthers), 16 Toby Apps (Cowra Magpies), 17 Lachlan Large (Lithgow). Coach: Graeme Osborne.
GROUP 11: 1 Jeremy Thurston (Dubbo CYMS), 2 Josh Nixon (Macquarie), 3 Filisione Pauta (Macquarie), 4 Brock Naden (Wellington), 5 Ash Widders (Nyngan), 6 Jai Merritt (Wellington), 7 Josh Merritt (Macquarie), 8 Mac Dutfield (Wellington), 9 Billy Gilbert (Macquarie), 10 Charlie Lennon (Forbes), 11 Justin Toomey-White (Wellington), 12 Alex Ronayne (Macquarie), 13 Will Wardle (Parkes); 14 Takitau Mapapalangi (Parkes), 15 Tom Stimpson (Dubbo CYMS), 16 Corey Cox (Nyngan), 17 Tyrone Tattersall (Wellington). Coach: Brent Wood.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.