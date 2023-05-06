Landholders and zookeepers in the central west are banding together to save the critically-endangered regent honeyeater, of which there are only an estimated 350-400 individuals left in the wild.
Central West Local Land Services is working with landholders to restore their properties to provide habitat for the species, and Taronga Western Plains Zoo Dubbo is hosting a regent honeyeater breeding program.
The Taronga breeding program recently had its most successful season to date, with 41 chicks born to nine breeding pairs, up from 33 chicks from eight pairs in 2022, and bringing the total number of chicks bred at the zoo to 107 from three breeding seasons.
These birds will be released in the lower hunter region where there is a known regent honeyeater wild population and nesting area, and central west landholders will continue to work on repairing the local habitat to attract the birds.
The Central West Local Land Services region contains important habitat for the regent honeyeater, which previously occupied much of eastern Australia's woodlands.
LLS team leader - natural resource management, Kyra Roach, said the species had been seen at a few locations within the central west region and with important breeding grounds in proximity it was "important that we preserve key habitat areas so that passing birds can rest, drink and forage".
LLS has been running the 'Reaching out to the Regent Honeyeater' project which aims to increase community awareness about the species, monitor areas of known and potential habitat and carry-out on-ground works to preserve and restore habitat and corridors in priority areas.
The project's focus is for works to occur in areas with mature mugga ironbark, white box, yellow box woodlands and river she-oak, as these species provide a critical food source for nomadic birds like the regent honeyeater.
Along with these trees, the bird also seeks-out flowering mistletoe, in particular box mistletoe in box and ironbark woodlands, and needle-leaf mistletoe in river she-oak.
"Ongoing protection, management and recovery of remnants on private land is crucial to the future survival of this unique species," Ms Roach told the Daily Liberal.
"Priority areas have been identified across the central west region with recommended activities to support and increase the connectivity and condition of significant habitat."
Central west landholders from areas including Coolah, the Warrumbungles and Dubbo attended a workshop at Taronga Dubbo on Wednesday, May 3 to learn about the Regent Honeyeater Captive Breeding and Release program.
Attendees were able to see and hear, up close, the black and yellow bird that is on the brink of extinction. They also visited the new Wildlife Hospital at the zoo and learned about mistletoe species and their importance as a nectar source for the regent honeyeater.
Ms Roach said the objective of the captive release breeding program was to assimilate captive release birds with wild populations. The Dubbo region does not have a significant wild population that would sustain the breeding program yet, which is why the birds are released in the lower hunter.
The LLS landholder project has been ongoing since 2018 and will finish-up in June this year.
The regent honeyeater is a nomadic species, and a natural pollinator. They travel up and down the east coast of Australia, pollinating different eucalypts and spreading their seeds, making them vital to the health of our native forests.
Zoo keeper, Kara Stevens, said it was "an incredible feeling" to have their third successful breeding season in Dubbo.
"The juveniles are now in our purpose-built flight aviary, where they're learning to socialise and build their flight fitness, to hopefully be released into the wild one day," she said.
She said, to be a keeper on the ground every day was amazing: "To be able to see the progression from egg, to chick, to release, is unlike anything else!"
Ms Stevens said the birds were "very inquisitive", and would often be seen observing the keepers from afar.
"They are very social birds who like to be in groups rather than on their own so we often see them in a few trees in small groups," she told the Daily Liberal.
"I absolutely love coming to work each day to work on this program, we have only been part of the breeding program for 3.5 years now and we have been very successful in those years, and to have personally attended two regent honeyeater releases makes me feel very lucky."
Ms Stevens said, having these facilities in Dubbo meant the birds experienced a different environment.
"We also are lucky to have our facilities away from the general zoo circuit and right into the bush. This is a great place for predator awareness training and species interaction," she said.
The regent honeyeaters are paired for breeding in June and the season is generally finished by early January - similar to their season in the wild.
"We provide each breeding aviary with new mulch, trim and cut trees and branches from our plantation that go up in the corners for our regents to nest in," Ms Stevens said.
She appealed to the community to get involved in conservation efforts in their own backyards.
"Everyone has the power to make a change, whether it is planting a few native flowering species in their garden or volunteering at tree-planting days in regent habitat, but apart from that I would suggest that the wider community get familiar with the species in their local area and learn about their habitat and how we can preserve it," she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
