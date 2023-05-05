Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dar Lunn's Praline will contest the Queen of the West at Dubbo Turf Club

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dar Lunn's Praline, pictured previously at Dubbo, will run in the first Queen of the West on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dar Lunn's Praline, pictured previously at Dubbo, will run in the first Queen of the West on Saturday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dar Lunn will be one of three local chances in the running to take out the main feature at Dubbo Turf Club's first-ever Queen of the West race day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.