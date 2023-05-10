Women of all ages are set to be show stoppers in a parade of talent, personality and leadership at the 147th Wellington Show.
Wellington ladies between 18 and 30 will be competing in the Young Woman of the Year competition (previously named Miss Showgirl) and Wellington Show Society organiser Amelia Bryant said they expect a big turnout of entrants at the 10am opening.
The winner will compete in the town's finalists for entry in the Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year 2024, with more than $11,000 worth of prizes.
Other categories for some of the younger Wellington girls are the Teenage Showgirl, Junior Showperson of the Year and Tiny Tot of the Year.
Ms Bryant, a neonatal nurse at Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney and previous showgirl winner, resides in Wellington where was born 25 years ago, but travels back and forth to Sydney for work.
"I feel sad because there were 60 years of history with Miss Showgirl, but I think the name change needed to happen," she said.
"For those people who hadn't been exposed to the show tradition thought it's a beauty pageant rather than a competition for the rural ambassador leadership program.
"Many of us still call it Miss Showgirl and if we had a money box each time we say it, it would be filled.
"There are teething issues but once it gets cemented on people's minds, the competition will go places."
This year's entrant for the Young Woman of the Year category, optometrist Eliza Whiteley said if she wins the title, she would be an ambassador who would urge health practitioners to move to regional towns like Wellington and Dubbo.
"Professionally I have presented to the optometry community on a collaborative discussion between ophthalmology practitioners and spoke with school-aged children and university students to encourage health practitioners to move to regional NSW to begin their career," she said.
"I aim to extend myself, challenge my abilities, and become more confident in public speaking."
Meg Smith is a 23-year-old student, disability support worker, and dance teacher who has also put her hand up for the title.
"In this competition, it will strengthen my understanding of what it means to work with a group and maintain an environment where everyone feels welcome," Ms Smith said.
"I could use this platform as a stepping stone to achieve something greater such as motivation and courage to stand up for what I believe in."
The 147th Wellington Show will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the showground.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
