Group 11 have named a star-studded under 18s side to take on rivals Group 10 on Saturday, something which has coach Trevor Mawhinney quite confident about his chances of victory.
Mawhinney's men will be in action at Blayney on Saturday as part of representative round with three matches in total to take place at King George Oval.
Winners in last year's match at Parkes, Group 11 will feature a few familiar faces with Malakai Folau, Will Black, Fletcher Hunt and Braith Boyd all playing for the second consecutive season.
A strong mix of players mainly from Nyngan, Forbes and Dubbo CYMS, Mawhinney believes he has enough talent in the group to get the job done.
"I'm feeling relatively confident, I think the boys will aim up," he said.
"They are coming off the back of a win, most of these boys played last campaign.
"I think we should go alright."
Nyngan's powerhouse under 18s side will be heavily represented in the spine especially, with Will Black, (fullback), Cooper Black (five-eighth) and Fletcher Hunt (halfback) making up the playmaking spots while Dubbo CYMS' Ajay Isbester-Boss will start at hooker.
It's the club footy combination which Mawhinney won't mess with too much for the match, rather focusing on how to get the most out of his young group.
"We've got about players five from Nyngan, five from Forbes and about as many from Dubbo CYMS actually," he said.
"I've tried to keep the combinations as strong as I could.
"A lot of those kids play together out there at Nyngan so we are hoping to work fairly hard on that and exploit them wherever we can basically."
The forward pack is littered with Western Rams under 18s stars and current Peter McDonald Premiership players.
Prop Michael Coady has made his way into Forbes' lineup as has Dane Richards and Matty Duke while Boyd and Hunt have played for Nyngan.
Competing against men week in and week out, combined with several players coming from Western Rams campaigns at the start of the year has Mawhinney believing a few of his group will be looking to prove a point.
"A few of these boys are coming off a bit of a lacklustre Western Rams campaign so they've got to make a bit of amends," he said.
"They need to show people that they are willing, a few boys have made their first grade debuts as well so they are in the mix for sure."
Group 11 under 18s: 1 Will Black, 2 Jake Roberts, 3 Michael Ross, 4 Malakai Folau, 5 Will Cuthill, 6 Cooper Black, 7 Fletcher Hunt, 8 Michael Coady, 9 Ajay Isbester-Boss, 10 Braith Boyd, 11 Will Edwards, 12 Dane Richards, 13 Matthew Duke; 14 Jodan Porter, 15 Ryan Goodsell, 16 Harry Hammond, 17 Bailey Davis, 18 Oliver Thomas. Coach: Trevor Mawhinney
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
