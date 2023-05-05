Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Group 11 are looking to score another win over Group 10 under 18s

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nyngan's Will Black will be one of the club's five Group 11 under 18s representatives on Saturday at Blayney. Picture by Phil Blatch
Nyngan's Will Black will be one of the club's five Group 11 under 18s representatives on Saturday at Blayney. Picture by Phil Blatch

Group 11 have named a star-studded under 18s side to take on rivals Group 10 on Saturday, something which has coach Trevor Mawhinney quite confident about his chances of victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.