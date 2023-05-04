Daily Liberal
May 4 2023
Mural is aces

Official opening

The Paramount Tennis Club will officially unveil its colourful mural on Friday, May 5, from 4pm. The mural is the work of local artist, Gill Pedrana and features the silhouettes of local players and members enjoying everything positive that tennis offers, with a fusion of the local Dubbo environment. This event is family/kid friendly and will include some short formalities featuring Gill Pedrana, and a free afternoon tea, while everyone is invited to enjoy a free hit of tennis up to when the local junior competition commences at 5.30pm.

