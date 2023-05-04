Want to take a look at some of Dubbo's best gardens while getting behind a great cause?
This Sunday eight fabulous gardens across Dubbo will be opening to the public as part of Can Assist's major fundraiser for the year, the Dubbo Autumn Gardens event.
"It's very much a community social day," Can Assist Dubbo branch president David Walker said.
"I think Walan Gardens will be really special to visit this year as that's a place where anyone in Dubbo can get involved whether they have a back yard or a front yard or not. We will have the Tubba-Gah Wiradjuri Dance Group performing there."
Running from 9.30am to 4pm, the event will see talks from expert green thumbs, live entertainment, hands-on workshops and artisan stalls popping up in picturesque gardens across town.
All funds raised on the day will go towards Can Assist Dubbo's efforts to help local cancer patients with expenses like living expenses, medical bills, travel and accommodation.
"Our motto is that we're local people helping local people with the financial difficulties of cancer," Mr Walker said.
"Country cancer patients are diagnosed later and they're more likely to die. They're also much more likely to have distance or financial barriers to getting their cancer treatment than people in the city.
"The biggest portion of the money we help people with goes to travel, whether that's from outlying areas in our area to Dubbo or when people have to go into Sydney for specific treatment."
Can Assist - formerly the Cancer Patients Assistance Society of NSW - is a grass roots not-for-profit organisation which was formed in 1955 and now operates in 55 county towns across NSW.
In the last eight months, Can Assist Dubbo helped 51 cancer patients, with half being from Dubbo and half being from the wider western region including Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Warren, Coonamble and beyond.
Mr Walker says the Autumn Gardens event is a key source of Can Assist's funds.
"[These events] are absolutely critical because we're a volunteer organisation. We do get generous donations from individuals - particularly families who've been helped in the past, but this is our major fundraiser," he said.
Highlights for this year's event include a bonsai workshop which will be held at 1 Yullie Court in West Dubbo at 10am and a talk on Korean organic farming at 37 Maclaey Street in Dubbo's north at 12.30pm.
There will also be a raffle on the day with major prizes up for grabs including a two-night stay in Sydney, garden furniture, a wheelbarrow-load of garden equipment donated by Bunnings.
"The level of support we get for the event is just fantastic," said Mr Walker.
Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be bought online at 123tix.com or at any of the gardens on the day.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
