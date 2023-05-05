Australia Post has opened a new parcel centre in Dubbo to cater for rising package numbers being sent to the region as more people go online to shop.
The growth trend in online shopping was steady prior to COVID-19, then grew during the pandemic, spiking during restrictions, said a spokesperson from Australia Post.
"2022 saw online shopping soften and with that ease, it's showing a return to normal trend growth," the spokesperson told the Daily Liberal.
The parcel delivery centre, located on Fitzroy Street, reportedly boasts more than 1,485 square metres of internal space, and features a straight-line conveyor through the centre of the building for efficiently processing parcels.
The new facility replaces the temporary delivery centre at Jannali Road.
The parcel centre will manage parcels destined for Dubbo residents and businesses initially, and will eventually service all parcels for the western plains region.
The centre offers a "streamlined experience" for drivers to get in and out of the facility and back on the road to customers quickly.
Rod Barnes, Australia Post Executive General Manager Network Operations, said the new facility showed the company's commitment to improving delivery service in Dubbo.
"We have designed the new centre with efficiency and simplicity in mind to help turnaround times and get items to customers' doors as quickly as possible," Mr Barnes said.
"The additional space has also allowed us to better support eCommerce customers and their shoppers in the Dubbo area as we can now accept and process parcels faster into the centre."
Thirty new or renovated letter and parcel centres have opened across Australia in the past six months, proving snail mail is still alive and well.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
