The last time Todd Gauci was in Mudgee, he took home a title with the Dubbo Rhinos and now the former coach will run out at Glen Willow to take on the Wombats this weekend.
Round four of the New Holland Cup will begin on Saturday with the Rhinos looking to score a third consecutive win after dropping the opening round of the season.
Wins against CSU Bathurst and Parkes have the Rhinos sitting second on the ladder behind only Mudgee.
A notoriously strong forward pack, Mudgee at Glen Willow is one of the toughest road trips in the competition but one Rhino, in particular, has had a fair bit of success in the town.
Todd Gauci coached the Dubbo Rhinos second grade to a title win against Mudgee last year and now is eager to run back onto the park at the Wombats' home ground.
"We are itching to get over there and try to back it up after last week," he said.
"It's going to be a forwards game again this weekend."
Gauci hadn't played full-time for a few seasons before Doug Sandry and a few others convinced him to play first grade after the loss of a few forwards to other clubs.
READ ALSO:
Now sitting second on the ladder, Gauci admitted he has loved being back on the park.
"I've been called up, I was supposed to retire but they are short of a few props," he said.
"I've had to step up and play some long games but I'm loving it."
Having coached in the past, Gauci provides another experienced head for Sandry and Graham Conn to call in when things get tough.
A journey back to Mudgee is always a trip Gauci said brings back fond memories.
"We won the grand final last year so we want to keep that winning streak alive and hopefully can come away with wins in first and second grade," he said.
"I've stepped away because I'm back playing."
With the departure of several key forwards, the Rhinos prop is confident the side's best is yet to come.
"We are pretty much a new team for first grade," he said.
"We've been thrown together and are just starting to gel now, it looks really promising to be honest.
"We've been getting good numbers at training and things like that so."
Elsewhere, CSU Bathurst will take on Narromine at University Oval in both grades.
Parkes will have the bye.
Saturday's first grade match will kick off at 3:15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.