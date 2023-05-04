Saturday, June 15, 2019.
An inconsequential date for most, that cold wintry afternoon in Forbes will go down in the history books as one of Group 10's best days.
Down 8-0 against Group 11 and playing with just 16 men after coach Graeme Osborne was hit with multiple late withdrawals on the eve of the annual rep fixture, Group 10 stormed home to win 22-14 and record a famous victory in enemy territory.
They eventually did so with just 15 men, too, after backrower Jack Siejka was ruled out mid-way through the clash having suffered a heavy knock.
There was also the moment where they had to pull Lithgow outside back Keelan Bresac out of the grandstand to play. He was in Forbes to watch his partner play league tag. He eventually played in a pair of boots belonging to a trainer.
Not Group 10's best team. Far from it, in fact. But easily one of the Group's best performances.
Gritty. Tough. Never give an inch. Or, as Osborne puts it: "Never give a mug an even break."
And it's exactly why Group 10 can win again on Saturday in Blayney.
Group 10 is again battling for numbers.
On Tuesday, Osborne has just 15 confirmed starters. Sure, at that point, there's still four sleeps until game day at King George Oval - plenty of time to round up some extras.
But it's the notion that Group 10 can't yet find 17 players, even in the week leading up to the game, that will feed a Group 11 superiority complex that is just about frothing in 2023 after the start of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Across 12 crossover games to begin the season, Group 10 clubs came up trumps in just three. Mudgee owns two of those wins. Put simply, red and black has dominated 2023 so far.
And Group 11 loves it. Its board loves it. The players love it. The fans loooooove it.
And it's why they'll look at Osborne frantically ringing around and giving a rep jumper to basically anyone who's free at 2pm on Saturday and lick their lips. The domination will continue ... or so they think.
And that's why Saturday, June 15, 2019 matters.
Group 11 might rock up on Saturday with more strappers than Group 10 has players. It won't matter.
You just can't write this Group 10 team off. Not with Osborne at the helm.
Group 10 by 8.
Group 11 will win on Saturday. It's clear and it's simple.
The players are better, the team is better, and there's much more confidence around the Group.
Yep, everyone in Group 10, that's right.
I'm doing what you'd exactly expect 'arrogant' Group 11 to do.
I know, we've been here before with what's regarded a stronger team on paper and still lost but things are different now.
Group 11 had last season's two Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) grand finalists, had more players in this year's Western Rams squad and - outside of Mudgee - clubs around here have started the 2023 season far better.
Despite some big names being unavailable - namely Jack Kavanagh, Nick Greenhalgh and Chad Porter - it's still a strong side 1-17.
Changes are expected during the week, as is always the case at representative time, and Jai Merritt has already been called into the squad.
But gone are the days when this representative clash was all about Group 10's power and size against Group 11's mobility and speed.
I've got Group 11's forward pack looking the better out of the two this year.
Justin Toomey-White and Alex Ronayne are the Western second-rowers while Will Wardle is at lock after also representing the Rams this season.
Charlie Lennon has moved into the front-row for Forbes this year and will play up front with the reliable Mac Dutfield while Takitau Mapapalangi - maybe the PMP's most-hyped off-season signing - will start from the bench alongside the versatile Corey Cox.
There's a lot to like there and that will be one of the major reasons Group 11 gets the job done at Blayney.
And look at that, I got to the end here without even mentioning Mitch Andrews and Jeremy Thurston.
I'll keep it simple again, they're the best two players in Western and they're both ling up for Group 11.
'Nuff said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
