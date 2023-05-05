Maas Group Holdings hosts fundraising events for Do It For Dolly Day

Committed to changing the culture of bullying and addressing mental health concerns, Maas will be running a series of family events to raise funds for Dolly's Dream.
The not-for-profit charity is one that aligns with Maas Group Holdings and is committed to addressing the impact of bullying on anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.
Dolly's Dream was founded by Kate and Tick Everett after Dolly Everett tragically took her own life in January 2018 at the age of 14, a loss which created waves across the nation and highlighted the devastating effects of cyber-bullying in school-aged children.
Kate and Tick's goal is to prevent other families from walking this road.
They want to change the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.
Do It For Dolly Day, falling on Friday May, 12 this year, is an annual event which aims to bring people together to break the barriers around having tough conversations about bullying and spread the importance of being kind to create a safe and welcoming community.
Maas showed they were a proud supporter and participant of Do It For Dolly Day when they raised $8000 in 2022 for the organisation.
But this year Maas has set its sights on surpassing that amount by hosting a series of fundraising events across their operations nationally.
With Maas headquarters located in Dubbo, the first family-day event in the series will be taking place in the regional town.
The first event for Do It For Dolly Day will take place at the Macquarie Club, where families are encouraged to wear blue for Dolly, participate in barefoot bowls, visit the 'Kindness Corner', and purchase Dolly's Dream merchandise.
Bullying, anxiety and depression have such an overwhelming flow on effect - especially when it comes to young people. In regional communities, that impact can feel even greater.- Maas COO Andy Letfallah
The $5 entry fee will be donated directly to the foundation which will go towards spreading Dolly's message, and Maas will match a considerable portion of donations made.
COO Andy Letfallah said Dolly's story resonates strongly in regional towns, just like the one Dolly lived in herself.
"Being headquartered in Regional Australia, we were aware of the tragic story of Dolly Everett," he said.
"Bullying, anxiety and depression have such an overwhelming flow on effect - especially when it comes to young people. In regional communities, that impact can feel even greater."
Mr Letfallah said he was overwhelmed by the number of people in the community who have gone through the impacts of bullying.
"A number of people from within our staff community opening up about the impacts that bullying, suicide, anxiety and depression has had on them and their loved ones," he said.
Other activities which will be present at the events include food trucks, kid's games and a community raffle.
Maas will be bringing their events to Rockhampton, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Orange and Perth.
In the future, Maas hopes to explore a partnership beyond participating in Do It For Dolly Day to promote Dolly's powerful message of kindness.
To donate to Maas' fundraising efforts, you can do so at https://fundraise.dollysdream.org.au/fundraisers/maasdoitfordollyday2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
