Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Maas Group Holdings hosts fundraising events for Do It For Dolly Day

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolly Everrett's (pictured left) sister Meg with her horse, and Maas Group COO Andy Letfallah. Pictures supplied
Dolly Everrett's (pictured left) sister Meg with her horse, and Maas Group COO Andy Letfallah. Pictures supplied

Committed to changing the culture of bullying and addressing mental health concerns, Maas will be running a series of family events to raise funds for Dolly's Dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.