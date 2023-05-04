It's been a whirlwind week for the Narromine Jets and the club is focusing all their attention on Saturday's opening Castlereagh League round.
Last weekend, the club hosted the International Legends of League at Cale Oval, while also officially launching the brand-new Bob Weir Grandstand.
The event brought together former Narromine Jets stars while ex-NRL players Ben Hannant, Cliff Lyons and David Peachey also took the field.
Another legend who graced the grass was current Narromine captain-coach Doug Potter and he admitted Saturday night's match was something he won't forget anytime soon.
"That was an unreal experience to be able to run around with some guys you look up to, not only locally but nationally," he said.
"There were blokes from the NRL and guys locally who played for Narromine, who when you were growing up you wanted to replicate.
"It was pretty special."
The event had been a long time coming for Narromine, with the club organising the first event of its kind in the Central West.
Humbled to take part, Potter believes the club's committee went above and beyond for the event.
"The opportunity to bring those guys to Narromine was pretty special," he said.
"It's something that 'Burnsy' (Mick Burns) and the committee should be proud of because it was a great event for the town."
Just a week after stepping onto the field with legends of the sport, Potter and his Jets will now turn their attention to the Gulgong Terriers on Saturday in the opening round of the Castlereagh League.
A move to the competition in 2022 helped Narromine strengthen their club, with all three senior sides making it through to the finals, the reserve grade went on to win the title.
"We've had great numbers through the pre-season and heading into round one," Potter said of the opening round of the season.
"We've got a couple of blokes out this week just with other commitments which are going to make an already tough trip to Gulgong even tougher.
"We are in for a pretty competitive year."
A youth league (under 18s) Narromine side is the newest team to represent the club after a host of players finished their under 16s careers with a thrilling win over Nyngan last year.
It's the new wave of talent that has Potter very excited for the future of Narromine rugby league.
"We've got a really strong youth league side coming through and one that has had a lot of success together in recent years," he said.
"They are coming in the youth league and showed on the weekend that they are a really quality team coming through."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
