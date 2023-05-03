One of the most awaited formal events in Parkes will happen at 7pm this Friday, May 5, at Parkes League Club.
The St George's Anglican Church 2023 Debutante Ball will see a number of young ladies make their debut.
Matron of the Ball, Di Hutchins said the Anglican Bishop of Bathurst Diocese, Reverend Mark Calder, will be in town to receive the 13 young ladies and their partners.
Last year, 14 young ladies debuted at the annual ball organised by the church.
At last years event the debutantes and their partners were presented to Reverend Brian Schmalkuche and Matron of the Ball, Carole Corbett.
The event, popularly known as "Deb Balls" is popular in Parkes, where young women from the local high schools dress in beautiful long white formal gowns and arrive at the ball with their partners.
The public can view the debutantes as they parade with their partners in a walk-through to St George's Church where they will pose for an official photo with Reverend Calder and Mrs Hutchins.
I began my news reporting days in western and inner west Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom. Telling all sorts of stories about people, places and events is my daily preoccupation so email me at elizabeth.frias@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch!
