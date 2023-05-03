A 24-year-old has been arrested in Carinda, about 70 kilometres from Walgett, as part of an ongoing investigation into property related crime in rural areas.
The Narromine man was taken to Walgett Police Station about 1pm on Wednesday, May 3, and charged with driving a stolen vehicle.
In March this year, officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Dozer to investigate property crime throughout the state's west.
Police said towns such as Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan, Cobar and their surrounding areas had been affected by rural property theft.
Officers were proactively patrolling Merri Merri Road, south of Carinda, on Friday, April 28, when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Narromine in March.
Following police inquiries, investigators were led to a shop in Carinda where they arrested the man the same day.
He was also charged with an outstanding warrant in relation to the following charges:
The accused was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on April 29. He was then granted conditional bail to re-appear at the same court on May 19.
